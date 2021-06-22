Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Love, Durant, Harden reportedly commit to Tokyo Games

By Sarah Dewberry
ABC Action News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral National Basketball Association players have reportedly committed to play for Team USA in basketball at the Tokyo Games next month. According to the Associated Press, Milwaukee Bucks teammates Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, Brooklyn's James Harden and Kevin Durant, Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Golden State’s Draymond Green, Washington’s Bradley Beal, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, and Portland’s Damian Lillard have reportedly committed to playing for the U.S. men's national basketball team.

www.abcactionnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
James Harden
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#The Associated Press#Milwaukee Bucks#Golden State#Espn#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBABleacher Report

Chris Bosh: Heat's Big 3 with LeBron, Wade Would Lose to Durant, Harden, Kyrie

Chris Bosh took part in assembling one of the most dominant team-ups in NBA history when he joined LeBron James and Dwyane Wade on the Miami Heat. The retired center just happens to think there's no way that Miami team—which won titles in 2012 and 2013—could stand a chance against the current superteam of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden with the Brooklyn Nets.
BasketballPosted by
defpen

Team USA Roster Led by Kevin Durant for Tokyo 2020

The Olympics are right around the corner and the recruiting process has come to an end as Team USA basketball has finalized their 12-man roster for the Tokyo Summer Olympics, per Shams Charania. All-Stars Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, Zach Lavine, Bam Adebayo, Kris Middleton,...
NBAtheScore

Pistons' Grant reportedly joins Team USA as Harden withdraws

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden won't join the United States at the Tokyo Olympics as he recovers from a hamstring injury, USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo told ESPN's Brian Windhorst. Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant will take Harden's spot, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. The reported addition of...
NBASportsnet.ca

Report: Nets’ James Harden withdraws from US Olympic roster

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden has withdrawn his name from the United States’ roster for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics due to the hamstring injury he suffered during the playoffs, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports. With Harden’s withdrawal, Charania reports Detroit Pistons‘ Jerami Grant and Chicago Bulls‘ Zach LaVine will occupy...
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Nets star James Harden backs out of commitment to U.S. Olympic team due to hamstring injury

Nets star James Harden has withdrawn from the USA men’s national basketball team for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Harden battled a nagging hamstring injury for a large portion of the second half of the Nets’ season and does not want to risk re-injury. He missed 21 regular-season games with a right hamstring strain and aggravated his injury three more times, including in the opening seconds of Game 1 of Brooklyn’s second-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Basketballhoopsrumors.com

Olympic Notes: Popovich, Lillard, Durant, Love, Grant, Broekhoff, Schröder

The respect that players have for longtime Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was instrumental in getting star players to commit to Team USA for the Summer Olympics, Brian Windhorst of ESPN reports. Popovich reached out to players but wasn’t overbearing and that helped gain their trust, compared to prior years when Team USA dealt with dozens of decommitments.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Reports: James Harden no longer part of Team USA

James Harden is out, Jerami Grant and Zach LaVine are in and the Team USA men's basketball roster is set, according to reports on Wednesday. Team USA managing director Jerry Colangelo told ESPN that Harden, of the Brooklyn Nets, will spend the summer taking care of his troublesome hamstring injury. Harden had reportedly committed to play two days earlier.
BasketballPosted by
Reuters

Durant headlines U.S. men's roster for Tokyo Olympics

June 28 (Reuters) - LeBron James may have taken a pass on this year's Tokyo Games but the U.S. men's basketball squad unveiled on Monday does not lack for experience as one of the nation's oldest Olympic teams in history will chase a fourth consecutive gold medal. The 12-member squad...
NBAtalesbuzz.com

Kevin Durant committing to Olympics, USA came as no surprise

It wasn’t an easy season in Brooklyn for Kevin Durant. In his first season back from an Achilles tear, Durant was reduced to 35 regular-season games because of hamstring, thigh and COVID-19 issues. Then KD was forced to play every minute in two of the final three playoffs games — including 53 minutes in the Game 7 overtime loss to Milwaukee on June 19.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA: Nets’ Kevin Durant Goes To Angels-Yankees Game

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets attended the New York Yankees and Anaheim Angels game on Monday night in the Bronx. The video of Durant walking to his seat can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated. The Angels won 5-3 over...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reacts To Latest Klay Thompson News

Klay Thompson appears to be making some significant progress on his road to recovery. On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter posted a series of photos on Instagram. Complete with a grown-out fro and a bright yellow headband, Thompson showed NBA fans an inside look at his recent workout in the Warriors’ practice facility — getting up and down the court for the first time since his devastating preseason Achilles tendon tear last year.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Team USA stint of Nets stars Kevin Durant, James Harden given crucial update

While most NBA players would choose to recuperate after an injury-riddled campaign, Kevin Durant and James Harden did the exact opposite. Just days after a painful exit in the NBA Playoffs, the two Brooklyn Nets stars committed to playing for Team USA in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Obviously, this would mean they’ll have a shorter offseason than most NBA players.

Comments / 0

Community Policy