Syracuse Mets, Buffalo Bisons game postponed after player reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 15 days ago

The Syracuse Mets game against the Buffalo Bisons was postponed Tuesday after a player was reported to have tested positive for Covid-19.

Many fans were already in their seats when the decision was made to cancel the game. It was originally scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium.

Some people at the stadium said they were told a player had tested positive for the virus.

The team in news release about the postponement did confirm if a player had tested positive.

Mets officials said the game was postponed to allow for additional testing and contract tracing of members of the organization.

“We are adhering to Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts, said Michael Tricarico, Mets director of broadcasting and media relations.

The team announced that fans could redeem tickets for Tuesday’s game for any other Syracuse Mets game within one calendar year of tonight’s date at the Syracuse Mets Ticket office or by calling 315-474-7833.

A makeup game will be announced at a later date, according to the news release.

