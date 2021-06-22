Cancel
College athletes deserve more

By Editorial
Newsday
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court’s unanimous decision this week in a narrow antitrust case focused on student-athlete compensation should be a major warning to the National Collegiate Athletic Association. The justices ruled that the behemoth governing body of college sports could not block small payments to its athletes, focusing in particular on...

Related
College SportsCourier News

NCAA must ensure a fair payday for college athletes

The U.S. Supreme Court last week served notice to the NCAA that it “is not above the law” and that business as usual is ending. The justices, in a 9-0 majority ruling and a concurring opinion from Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, said that the collegiate sports governing body could not restrict student-athletes’ education-related benefits, such as computers, graduate scholarships and overseas study. While the ruling was narrow in strict terms, the unanimous vote and the rhetoric of the opinions suggest that the justices would be inclined to rule in favor of students on bigger questions, such as seeking compensation for use of their name, image or likeness.
College Sportsdepauliaonline.com

DePaul athletes enthralled by NCAA name, image and likeness ruling

Disclaimer: the author is a member of the DePaul Track and Field team. The NCAA suspended its rules preventing college athletes from profiting from their name, image and likeness, and DePaul athletics and its student-athletes are thrilled about the changes. What sparked the rule to change?. On June 21, the...
Louisville, KYPosted by
WFPL

This Week In Conversation: Name, Image, Likeness and College Athletes

The most recognizable “face” of a college or university can often be a popular  athlete. Yet, until recently, the athletes haven’t been able to earn money from being unofficial ambassadors. But college athletes now get to profit from endorsements, sponsorships, appearances, marketing opportunities or just being able to tutor for extra cash. Last month, the […]
College SportsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Perverse Consequences of the NCAA Ruling

The Supreme Court has changed college admissions forever. The justices’ decision late last month allowing NCAA Division I football and men’s basketball programs to provide new educational incentives to student athletes created an overdue avenue for compensating student athletes in commercially lucrative sports, many of whom come from low-income backgrounds. And new rules the NCAA rolled out last week in response to a series of state laws allow student athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness without violating college sports’ amateurism rules. So far, the changes have been celebrated as a step toward greater equity. They may well have that effect at some schools, and for some students.
College SportsSan Bernardino County Sun

Can NCAA players start making money off their name? Ask the lawyer

Q: I am not quite sure what to make of the U.S. Supreme Court decision about NCAA athletes. Can they now freely make money while amateurs in college?. A: The NCAA long prohibited college athletes from accepting any outside money. The justification was to preserve “amateurism” (in other words, college athletes are not professionals so they do not need to be compensated). Instead, stipends and scholarships would suffice. At the same time, however, colleges often have made considerable money from college sports, as has the NCAA. The United States Supreme Court has now ruled unanimously that student athletes can receive education-related-payments. The upshot is that college athletes will have the opportunity to make some money from their name, image and likeness. It is not unlimited or without conditions, but since the Supreme Court ruling, the NCAA has approved an interim policy that gives student-athletes the ability to profit from sponsorship opportunities. This is known as NIL (which stands for “name, image and likeness”). Nineteen state laws will go into effect in coming years that permit college athletes to profit from their names and likenesses. The thought is that the U.S. Congress will act to set a national standard (hopefully much sooner than later).
Collegesbloomberglaw.com

College Athlete Pay Suit Confronts NCAA’s Supreme Court Loss (2)

A federal lawsuit in Pennsylvania that seeks to win collegiate athletes the right to compensation as employees is one of the first to consider the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision against the NCAA’s limits on education-related benefits for sports stars. The proposed collective and class action in the U.S. District...
Congress & Courtscoalvalleynews.com

Editorial: Court ruling helps lesser-known athletes, too

At first glance, the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing college student athletes to profit from their names, images and their likenesses allows high-profile athletes to sign endorsement contracts and make good money from their athletic endeavors. Maybe, but the decision has another benefit for a Marshall University football player.
Fairfax, VAgmu.edu

Supreme Court ruling against NCAA is limited in scope, Mason professor says

The unanimous U.S. Supreme Court’s June ruling limiting the NCAA’s ability to restrict education-related benefits to athletes won’t have as broad an impact as some news outlets are reporting, said Craig Esherick, former Georgetown University men’s basketball coach, lawyer and associate professor in George Mason University’s College of Education and Human Development.
College Sportskcur.org

Define Patriotism | College Athletes' Compensation

Segment 1, beginning at 1:00: The word "patriotic" is being used by factions with opposing ideologies. A look at how the meaning of patriotism has changed over time. The upcoming Fourth of July holiday will see many expressions of pride in our country. But can people storming the nation's Capitol and those who decry it both call themselves patriots? Listeners join in with their definitions.
Educationsportswar.com

Senior year in college the Athletic Dept ran seminars for all the athletes

On financial responsibility. It was the best educational course ever. This was back in 1969 at St. Johns. One of the asst track coaches went on to Georgetown and became the AD. Ran same seminars for all athletes there. It is one of the most important things that you need to know to help succeed in life, especially for kids who grew up in less than favorable situations.
Grambling, LAbossierpress.com

College athletics: Grambling State names Trayvean Scott athletics director

Grambling State University President Rick Gallot announced on Thursday the hiring of Dr. Trayvean Scott as the new Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. “We are excited to welcome Dr. Scott to the team and look forward to the impact he will have on the department,” said President Rick Gallot. “His commitment to the holistic development of student-athletes and experience with administration speak directly to the mission of continuing the rich legacy of athletics at Grambling State University.”
Illinois Stateaudacy.com

Illinois to allow college athletes to profit from endorsements

CHICAGO (AP) — College athletes will be able to make money on product endorsements and hire agents under a plan signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The move comes as roughly two dozen states have approved or are considering similar plans to allow student athletes to be compensated for their names, images and likenesses.
Springfield, ILhoiabc.com

Pritzker to sign bill allowing college athletes to be compensated

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is expected to sign a bill Tuesday afternoon that would allow student athletes in the state to be compensated. Senate Bill 2338 allows athletes to earn money if their college or university uses their name, image, or likeness for profit. Rep. Kam...
College SportsGreensburg Daily News

Editorial: Wages for work should apply to college athletes

The U.S. Supreme Court this week proved a formidable bench for college athletes, when all nine justices backed education-related payments to the students. The decision could be a first step in a sprint to reshape college sports. The case involved student athletes who felt they were being exploited, as they...
Kentucky StateWUKY

Kentucky To Allow College Athletes To Earn Off Likeness

Gov. Andy Beshear has signed an executive order allowing college athletes in Kentucky to make money through the use of their name, image or likeness. That includes players on the nationally renowned Kentucky and Louisville men’s basketball teams. The Democratic governor said Thursday he took the action as a matter...

