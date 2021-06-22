Hotel rates encouraging

Raleigh County lodging occupancy rates for April and May have bounced back to nearly the pre-Covid rates, Visit Southern West Virginia Executive Director Lisa Strader reported to Raleigh County Commission on Tuesday.

"Hotels are coming back," Strader said during the regular meeting.

Hotels had struggled through 2020, when the National Jamboree, the State Fair of West Virginia and other events were postponed until 2021. Cabin and campsite rentals soared while Covid guidelines placed restrictions on hotels.

"These figures give us a very optimistic outlook for our future," Strader said after the meeting. "The hotel/motel tax is used to promote our region as a destination and in essence is a reinvestment to continually bring in travelers to stay in our lodging properties and refill the coffers.

"The remainder of the hotel/motel tax stays in the county, city or municipality in which it is collected to use for parks, recreation, beautification, among other projects.

"The hotel/motel tax is split equally between promotion and the governing body who collects the tax."

The 2021 Visit Southern West Virginia Report and Annual Marketing Plan, which Strader presented to Commission President Dave Tolliver and commissioners Linda Epling and Greg Duckworth, shows that the daily rate for hotels and motels, which varies among the hotels in the region, exceeded the 2019 rate by about five percent in May, on average.

In 2020, the rate was trending about 20 percent lower than for 2019, she added.

Strader is expecting the higher occupancy rate for hotels and motels will continue, after Covid.

"When the pandemic began, and throughout 2020, many segments of the hospitality and travel industry were hit very hard," said Strader, after the meeting on Tuesday. "As travelers did begin to visit in a limited capacity, we saw a surge in interest in camping and cabins, with a slow and steady rebounding effort for our hotels properties.

"According to the latest STR Destination Report, our Raleigh County lodging occupancy levels for both April and May see us almost back to 2019 percentages and the average daily rate slightly exceeding 2019 figures," she added. "We've talked to our local properties and we know they are busy.

"We will be very interested to see the occupancy for June and throughout the rest of the year."

The STR report, compiled by STR, compares southern West Virginia's market with competitor markets.

The Visit Southern West Virginia annual report shows that 2019 overnight tourism spending in the state was $2.765 billion, a .09 percent increase over 2017, while tourists spent $997 million on lodging in West Virginia, $638 million on food and beverages, $356 million on recreation, $373 million on retail purchases and $312 million on transportation.

The marketing budget for 2021 is $ 610,915, which is 56 percent of the group's annual budget of $1,081, 515, the report shows.

Strader suggested the outlook is good for the region, based on the collected data.

"We're really, really back," she told commissioners during the meeting.