Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh County, WV

Hotel rates encouraging

By Jessica Farrish THE REGISTER-HERALD
Posted by 
The Register-Herald
The Register-Herald
 15 days ago

Raleigh County lodging occupancy rates for April and May have bounced back to nearly the pre-Covid rates, Visit Southern West Virginia Executive Director Lisa Strader reported to Raleigh County Commission on Tuesday.

"Hotels are coming back," Strader said during the regular meeting.

Hotels had struggled through 2020, when the National Jamboree, the State Fair of West Virginia and other events were postponed until 2021. Cabin and campsite rentals soared while Covid guidelines placed restrictions on hotels.

"These figures give us a very optimistic outlook for our future," Strader said after the meeting. "The hotel/motel tax is used to promote our region as a destination and in essence is a reinvestment to continually bring in travelers to stay in our lodging properties and refill the coffers.

"The remainder of the hotel/motel tax stays in the county, city or municipality in which it is collected to use for parks, recreation, beautification, among other projects.

"The hotel/motel tax is split equally between promotion and the governing body who collects the tax."

The 2021 Visit Southern West Virginia Report and Annual Marketing Plan, which Strader presented to Commission President Dave Tolliver and commissioners Linda Epling and Greg Duckworth, shows that the daily rate for hotels and motels, which varies among the hotels in the region, exceeded the 2019 rate by about five percent in May, on average.

In 2020, the rate was trending about 20 percent lower than for 2019, she added.

Strader is expecting the higher occupancy rate for hotels and motels will continue, after Covid.

"When the pandemic began, and throughout 2020, many segments of the hospitality and travel industry were hit very hard," said Strader, after the meeting on Tuesday. "As travelers did begin to visit in a limited capacity, we saw a surge in interest in camping and cabins, with a slow and steady rebounding effort for our hotels properties.

"According to the latest STR Destination Report, our Raleigh County lodging occupancy levels for both April and May see us almost back to 2019 percentages and the average daily rate slightly exceeding 2019 figures," she added. "We've talked to our local properties and we know they are busy.

"We will be very interested to see the occupancy for June and throughout the rest of the year."

The STR report, compiled by STR, compares southern West Virginia's market with competitor markets.

The Visit Southern West Virginia annual report shows that 2019 overnight tourism spending in the state was $2.765 billion, a .09 percent increase over 2017, while tourists spent $997 million on lodging in West Virginia, $638 million on food and beverages, $356 million on recreation, $373 million on retail purchases and $312 million on transportation.

The marketing budget for 2021 is $ 610,915, which is 56 percent of the group's annual budget of $1,081, 515, the report shows.

Strader suggested the outlook is good for the region, based on the collected data.

"We're really, really back," she told commissioners during the meeting.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Register-Herald

The Register-Herald

Beckley, WV
1K+
Followers
126
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Register-Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Raleigh County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Raleigh County, WV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels And Motels#Hotel Industry#Camping#Pre Covid#Raleigh County Commission#The National Jamboree#Str Destination Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Politics
Related
Intelligencer

Residents Are Encouraged To Seek Financial Aid

MOUNDSVILLE — Moundsville’s residents were encouraged to seek assistance if the COVID-19 pandemic had affected their ability to keep up with rent, utilities and other payments. At Tuesday evening’s council meeting, city manager Rick Healy said that only two applicants had come forth to receive funding through the Moundsville Emergency...
Mesa, AZyourvalley.net

Mesa encouraging residents to conserve electricity

Arizona summers can be strenuous for the wallet and the electric grid. This year, the city of Mesa encourages electric customers to be smart about energy consumption as the southwest region faces unprecedented market conditions that could affect the supply and billing rates. “We are working to reduce peak electrical...
Albemarle County, VAcbs19news

Encouraging people to support local businesses

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Leaders in Albemarle County and Charlottesville have come together to start a Buy Local campaign. The campaign's purpose is to highlight local businesses. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of businesses around the area struggled to stay afloat with all the health restrictions preventing...
Marketsphocuswire.com

Recovery in corporate hotel rates predicted for the end of 2021

Current business travel volume is about 30% of 2019 levels and average daily hotel rates remain lower as well but are increasing. The figures from Tripbam's second-quarter market report also reveal global market hotel rates are up 10% month over month and are on pace to reach 2019 levels before year-end if they continue on that trajectory.
Economyupr.org

Utah Water Company Forced To Raise Rates, Encourage Users To Conserve

In an effort to remind shareholders and consumers to conserve water during Utah’s exceptional drought, a small water company is drastically raising rates for the biggest users. Eden Water Works implemented a 400% rate hike for shareholders who use more than 20,000 gallons of water. Eden Water Works board president...
Economytravelweekly.com

Corporate hotel rates down from 2019, but probably not for long

Current business travel volume is about 30% of 2019 levels and average daily hotel rates remain lower as well but are increasing. The figures, from hotel analytics firm Tripbam's second-quarter market report, also reveal global market hotel rates are up 10% month over month and are on pace to reach 2019 levels before year's end if they continue on that trajectory.
EconomyLog Cabin Democrat

Governor: Unemployment rate, job growth 'encouraging'

Arkansas’s rate of unemployment in May remained stable at 4.4 percent, unchanged from April, according to statistics from the U.S. Department of Labor. The state’s unemployment rate remained below the national rate, as it has throughout the pandemic, according to the report, which the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services released Thursday.
Elizabethtown, KYNews Enterprise

Residents encouraged to practice fireworks safety

Fireworks often are used to mark special events and holidays, especially Independence Day. Even though there are professional shows being put on throughout Hardin County this weekend, many residents still will purchase and have their own consumer firework celebrations. Local officials urge buyers to keep safety in mind. According to...
Health1025theriver.com

Governor encouraging vaccines

Governor Laura Kelly encouraged all Kansans to get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves and their communities from the rapidly spreading Delta variant. “The Delta variant is rapidly spreading in neighboring states, and the best way to protect yourself, your community, and finally get our state back to normal is by getting vaccinated,” said Governor Laura Kelly.
Covington, GACovington News

Community members encouraged to ‘WALK’ Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — Residents of Covington have recently been presented a series of opportunities to explore the city and learn about developments ongoing within the community. Planning & Development Manager Marc Beechuk said the city would first host a “Jane Jacobs” walk Tuesday, June 29, focusing on the Harristown area as part of the government’s WALK Covington project. WALK is an acronym for “Wander, Admire, Learn, Know.”
LifestyleLaw.com

Host Hotels Buys Florida Keys Hotel for $200M

Host Hotels & Resorts has acquired the fee simple interest in the Baker’s Cay Resort Key Largo, Curio Collection for $200 million in cash. Host Hotels acquired the 200-room hotel following a $63 million renovation and repositioning in 2019. The off-market transaction is the REIT’s first hotel in the Florida keys, according to CEO James F. Risoleo.
JobsUnion

Circulation Sales and Retention Representative #1921

Job 1921, Circulation Sales and Retention Representative - The Union Grass Valley, CA, US 30+ days agoRequisition ID: 1921 Coordinate all circulation sales and retention efforts for The Union. Work with the Home Delivery Manager, Single Copy Manager and Customer Service Staff to achieve revenue growth through subscription sales, subscriber retention, single copy promotion, NIE promotion and third-party sales. This is a key position in the Circulation department and reports directly to the Circulation Director. Our application process is two parts. Please start here and complete the questionnaire. When complete, return to this page and click apply to complete your application.
Lewisburg, WVPosted by
The Register-Herald

Misunderstandings spark incivility in Lewisburg

For the first time in many years, downtown Lewisburg came up short on its decor Sunday, when a mixup in Public Works employee assignments left city lampposts without their usual complement of American flags. The fact that Sunday was Independence Day set the stage for incivility and accusations. The ruckus...
Michigan StatePosted by
US 103.1

Michigan Employer Raises Wages to $20 An Hour To Find Workers

Employers here in Michigan are getting creative in finding ways to get workers back on the job so they can keep their businesses going. Due to the pandemic and many collecting unemployment with an added $300 per week coming from the Federal government, folks just are not in a hurry to get back to work. Just about every fast food business in town has signs posted that they are hiring.
Small BusinessYakima Herald Republic

5 Best Business Checking Accounts for July 2021

Starting a business is an opportunity to be your own boss, make money and grow your skill set. There are also the not-so-great, somewhat messy and complicated parts about operating a business. If you start off solo or small, you’ll be tackling a lot of tasks yourself. But don’t worry....
Industryrealtybiznews.com

Warehouse demand grows rapidly as online commerce explodes

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led to massive demand for warehouse space as e-commerce firms ramp up their operations in a bid to deliver their products to consumers faster. That’s according to the latest Industrial Tenant Demand Study from commercial real estate services firm Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc., which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy