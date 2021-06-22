Cancel
Politics

Legislation gives septic repair grant program a two-year reprieve

By Erik Gunn
wisconsinexaminer.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA state program to help property owners whose septic systems fail would get another two years to live under legislation that went to Gov. Tony Evers Tuesday. On a voice vote, the Assembly gave its assent to a Senate bill to temporarily preserve the program, which provides grants to property owners to cover 60% of the cost of fixing or replacing a failing septic system. Eligible property owners have annual incomes of less than $45,000.

