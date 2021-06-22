Legislation gives septic repair grant program a two-year reprieve
A state program to help property owners whose septic systems fail would get another two years to live under legislation that went to Gov. Tony Evers Tuesday. On a voice vote, the Assembly gave its assent to a Senate bill to temporarily preserve the program, which provides grants to property owners to cover 60% of the cost of fixing or replacing a failing septic system. Eligible property owners have annual incomes of less than $45,000.wisconsinexaminer.com