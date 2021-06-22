Senate passes bill to allow local police use radar for speed enforcement

HARRISBURG — The state Senate on Tuesday voted 49-1 to approve legislation that would allow local police to use radar for speed enforcement. “Even though speeding is the leading contributor to fatal crashes and 30% of fatal speeding crashes occur on local roads, Pennsylvania remains the only state to not permit the local use of this safety technology,” said state Sen. Mario Scavello, R-Monroe County, the prime sponsor of the bill. “The use of radar should be viewed as a driver protection which provides the most accurate tool for the enforcement of speed limits. This technology is much more efficient and effective than the dated technology of the past.”