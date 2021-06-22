Man Discovers Ex-Girlfriend Hid The Existence Of His Daughter For 25 Years

This Father's Day, a Reddit man discovered he had a 25-year-old daughter that an ex hid from him all these years. The catch? The mother only told the daughter his full name because she was dying. Talk about a modern-day soap opera! Once the girl discovered that her deceased mother never told her father that he had a daughter, she continuously referred to her as "that lying b*tch." Because this thread is featured on Reddit's infamous "Am I The A$$hole?" subreddit, the man wants to know if he was in the wrong for telling the daughter that he never knew about her existence because it tainted his daughter's memories of her mother. Scroll down for more context into this very dramatic story.