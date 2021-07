An obscure cryptocurrency has suddenly shot up in value after receiving endorsements from prominent social media influencers.Tiger King Coin has risen by more than 900 per cent since the start of July, partly on hopes that it will receive attention when a new season of the eponymous Netflix series is released.>> Follow all the latest updates with The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto marketPopular YouTuber and dogecoin investor Matt Wallace, who has nearly a quarter of a million subscribers, tweeted his support for the token this week, prompting an immediate price surge.“I feel like $Tking (Tiger King Coin) is...