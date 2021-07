PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — While the STEM gender gap is slowly closing, a new study illustrates just how far modern science has to go in terms of seeing male and female scientists as equals. One would think that people are judging any research project by its findings and methodology, not its authors. Unfortunately, researchers from the University of Pennsylvania report scientific articles with women authors get far less attention than similar studies put together by male scientists. According to the findings, this is especially the case when women are either the primary and senior authors.