Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming County, WV

Spolarich joins Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney's Office

By Jessica Farrish THE REGISTER-HERALD
Posted by 
The Register-Herald
The Register-Herald
 15 days ago

A Wyoming County native will now serve as Raleigh County assistant prosecuting attorney, Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield announced.

Morgan Spolarich has been an attorney for around one year. She was at Robert Dunlap and Associates in Beckley before joining the Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Hatfield told Raleigh Commission during the regular meeting on Tuesday.

Spolarich will take over the duties in the criminal docket between Raleigh Magistrate Court and indictments, which will expedite prosecution of the county's criminal cases, Hatfield said.

She graduated from Appalachian School of Law and West Virginia University.

Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver wholeheartedly approved of the hire.

"Wyoming County? You're hired," Tolliver, who also grew up in Wyoming County, joked. "That's all you had to say, just, 'She's from Wyoming County.'"

Raleigh Circuit Court Judge Darl Poling swore Spolarich into office after the Commission meeting on Tuesday.

Commission also approved an in-house budget revision of $24,998.65 for Hatfield's office, moving $17,000 to salary, $5,000 to taxes and $2,998.65 to materials and supplies. The funds were moved from contract services, overtime and group insurance.

Spolarich thanked the Commission.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Register-Herald

The Register-Herald

Beckley, WV
1K+
Followers
126
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Register-Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
Beckley, WV
Government
City
Beckley, WV
County
Wyoming County, WV
County
Raleigh County, WV
Wyoming County, WV
Government
State
Wyoming State
Raleigh County, WV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prosecuting Attorney#West Virginia University#Raleigh Commission#Raleigh Magistrate Court#Appalachian School Of Law#Raleigh Circuit Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Trump sues Facebook, Twitter, Google over platform bans

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he filed class-action lawsuits against tech giants Facebook, Twitter and Google — along with their CEOs, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and Sundar Pichai — because of bans imposed on him and others. "We're demanding an end to the shadow banning, a...
AfricaPosted by
CNN

Former South African President Jacob Zuma hands himself over to police

Former South African President Jacob Zuma handed himself over to police late Wednesday, authorities said, to begin a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court. The move ended days of intense speculation over whether the police and former President would comply with the country’s Constitutional Court for Zuma’s arrest and imprisonment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy