Spolarich joins Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney's Office

A Wyoming County native will now serve as Raleigh County assistant prosecuting attorney, Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield announced.

Morgan Spolarich has been an attorney for around one year. She was at Robert Dunlap and Associates in Beckley before joining the Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Hatfield told Raleigh Commission during the regular meeting on Tuesday.

Spolarich will take over the duties in the criminal docket between Raleigh Magistrate Court and indictments, which will expedite prosecution of the county's criminal cases, Hatfield said.

She graduated from Appalachian School of Law and West Virginia University.

Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver wholeheartedly approved of the hire.

"Wyoming County? You're hired," Tolliver, who also grew up in Wyoming County, joked. "That's all you had to say, just, 'She's from Wyoming County.'"

Raleigh Circuit Court Judge Darl Poling swore Spolarich into office after the Commission meeting on Tuesday.

Commission also approved an in-house budget revision of $24,998.65 for Hatfield's office, moving $17,000 to salary, $5,000 to taxes and $2,998.65 to materials and supplies. The funds were moved from contract services, overtime and group insurance.

Spolarich thanked the Commission.