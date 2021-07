Anglers can find walleye along weed edges and in pockets within the weeds. However, lots of floating weed debris has made it tough to keep weeds off trolling lines. Jigging along weed edges with nightcrawlers, leeches, jigs and twisters or blade baits is another productive option. Muskellunge fishing has been a little slow. Target muskie outside of weed edges by trolling large stickbaits or by casting stickbaits over weed beds and then retrieving toward open water. Regular season bass opened this week and largemouth bass are typically available in the nearshore areas and around docks. Shallow diving stickbaits, spinnerbaits, tube jigs, wacky rigs and live shiners are good bass baits.