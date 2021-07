The All-Star Game is next week and the New York Mets are sending just Jacob deGrom to Denver as of now. deGrom isn’t planning to pitch in the game, so unless the league opts to replace him with a rightful snub like Taijuan Walker or Marcus Stroman the only action Mets fans could see at Coors Field next week is from Pete Alonso in the Home Run Derby or their two young prospects participating in the All-Star Futures Game on Sunday. Those players are Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty, making them worthy check-ins for this week’s edition of Minor League Mondays.