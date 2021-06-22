OU Board of Regents approves tuition increase

On Aug. 1, Kauline Cipriani will join President Joyce McConnell’s leadership team at Colorado State University as the new vice president for diversity and inclusion. When Cipriani first left her home in Trinidad and Tobago to study in Texas, at Prairie View A&M University, she was on a track to become a medical doctor. A few years later, she arrived at Purdue University with her bachelor’s degree in hand (biology pre-med), and discovered she had an innate love of research. That detour led her to a master’s in microbiology and genetics, then a doctorate in food microbiology, winning multiple honors and recognitions for her work along the way.