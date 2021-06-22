Cancel
Colleges

OU Board of Regents approves tuition increase

KFOR
 15 days ago

University of Oklahoma students will see their first tuition increase since 2018. OU officials say they have a plan to keep the university out of the red, like it was three years ago, and that includes a tuition increase in 2021.

kfor.com
