Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Hulu Draws Most Daily Minutes Of Tune-In Among Top Streamers, Has Biggest Share Of Viewers 18-34, Per Nielsen

By Dade Hayes
Deadline
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a virtual presentation today during the Cannes Lions brand confab, Nielsen shed a bit more light on streaming from its growing body of research on the U.S. market. Following up on its announcement last week of a new measurement tool called The Gauge, SVP of product strategy Brian Fuhrer explored the May viewing numbers during a 20-minute talk. Subscription video on demand services remain the dominant form of streaming, he said, with 52% of total streams. Ad-supported video on demand followed with 27% and MVPDs and virtual MVPDs (e.g., YouTube TV) account for 10% of all streaming.

deadline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Per Nielsen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tune In#Youtube Tv#Nielsen Company#Cannes Lions#Linear#Amazon Prime Video#Dvr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
NFL
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
TV & Videosdarkhorizons.com

Hulu Is The Most Watched U.S. SVOD

In a virtual presentation this past week, ratings analytics firms Nielsen shared some statistics on the U.S. SVOD market with Hulu coming out a winner in one key aspect. In May, Hulu reportedly had the most average viewing minutes per day of any major service at 130 minutes – above YouTube (128 mins), Netflix (110 mins), Amazon Prime (97 mins) and Disney+ (89 mins). That comes as Netflix still retains more than double the subscriber numbers on average than Hulu.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

OMG!!! Hulu Has BIG NEWS For Fans Of ‘Solar Opposites’

Hulu presently houses Season 1 and 2 of Solar Opposites. Being relatively short in episode count, the series is pretty easy to binge. So, those who enjoy the series are wondering if Season 3 is happening. Moreover, will Season 3 land on Hulu? Fortunately, Solar Opposites is a Hulu Original. So, if there are any additional seasons of the series… They would definitely be on Hulu. The question is: has Hulu renewed or canceled Solar Opposites? Keep reading. We’ll share what we know.
Entertainmentimore.com

Movie streamer ScreenPix has been added to Apple TV Channels

Movie streaming service ScreenPix is now available via Apple TV Channels. There's a free trial that lasts for a week with a $2.99 monthly fee getting you access to a ton of movies after that. Movie fans can now watch streamer ScreenPix via Apple TV Channels for the first time....
TV & Videosharrisondaily.com

'America's Got Talent' tops TV's Nielsen ratings

NEW YORK (AP) — Competition at athletic venues dominated the agenda for television viewers last week, but none was as popular as a competition on stage. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Associated Press

Culture’s Biggest Night, The “BET AWARDS” 2021, Dominates the Award Show Arena as the Best Performing Awards Show This Year Among P18-49 with 2.4 Million Total Viewers Tuning In Across Seven ViacomCBS Nets on Sunday, June 27

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 29, 2021-- Culture’s biggest night, the “BET AWARDS” 2021, celebrated Black excellence and again raised the bar for award shows in creativity, ingenuity, and innovation. The LIVE award show premiered Sunday, June 27, solidified its position as the #1 Cable Awards Show among P18-49 for the 2021 broadcast season and is now the best performing award show with impressions this year*. The “BET AWARDS” 2021 drew 2.4 MM Total Viewers P2+ (EDAC), as it was simulcast LIVE across seven ViacomCBS networks including BET Her, MTV, MTV2, Logo, TV Land, and VH1, 1.7 MM Total Viewers P2+ tuning in on BET alone.* With over 8 hours of “BET AWARDS” related content including, “The Countdown to BET Awards” (719K P2+) and “DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic: BET Awards Edition” (1.1M P2+), the network drew over 4.6 MM total Viewers P2+ (EDAC ) and 3.7 MM Total Viewers P2+ on BET alone.**
TV Showsthekatynews.com

Hulu’s 6 Most Powerful Secrets for Streamers

One of the three main Disney streaming platforms in the US, and the exclusive home to FX programming, Hulu is loved for its high quality TV shows. Of course, most of us are aware that it is a geo-restricted service like its competitors, Netflix and Disney Plus, due to which users outside the US have to access Hulu with a VPN. However, there are many powerful Hulu secrets — that can enhance the streaming experience […]
Cell PhonesWFMZ-TV Online

What the Tech? App of the day: TV Guide

Cutting the cable cord may save you money but there are drawbacks for anyone switching to streaming services like YouTubeTV, Sling, Fubo, and the like — namely, how you find something to watch. Many people who cut their satellite services struggle with the interface of the TV listings on YouTube...
TV & Videoswhio.com

fuboTV Removes 6 Popular Channels From Its Streaming Lineup

Are you a fuboTV subscriber? You may be disappointed to learn that your number of channel options just shrunk. As of July 1, there are some popular television channels that are no longer available on the live TV streaming service. In this article, I’ll look at the channels that are...
TV & VideosGreenwichTime

TV's 'Historic' Upfront Secret: Primetime TV Sees Exodus of Ad Dollars

ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish in early June predicted this year’s upfront ad-sales session would be “off the hook” for his company, and, in general, the media industry. And it was — but perhaps not in the way many executives would like. Big entertainment conglomerates ranging from WarnerMedia to NBCUniversal have...
ElectronicsCNET

Best TV for 2021

After more than a year of COVID-related restrictions, many people are looking to make the most of their home entertainment space. This may entail upgrading your couch, rearranging your living room or tricking out your binge-watching setup for ultimate enjoyment -- perhaps investing in a soundbar or upgrading to a bigger and better TV.
ElectronicsPeople

Psst! We Found a 65-Inch 4K Smart Fire TV for Just $450 This Prime Day

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Apart from Black Friday, Amazon's yearly Prime Day shopping extravaganza is probably your best shot at getting 4K (and even 8K QLED) smart TVs for hundreds of dollars off. Some of the best sales in the category involve Amazon's signature Fire TVs, which even included a 24-inch option for just $99.99 in this year's massive list of discounts.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

What Is Mubi: 7 Things To Know About The Movie Streaming Service

There is no way of getting around it, there are a TON of streaming services out there. Even when we’re not talking about all the niche streamers found in the depths of the Roku, Fire TV, or Apple TV app libraries, we have access to more online movie platforms than ever before. And while there isn’t enough time in a year or money in our bank accounts to add all of them to our collection, sometimes complimenting platforms like Amazon, Netflix, and Hulu can make life a lot more enjoyable. That’s where the Mubi streaming service comes into play.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch in July on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime

I remember a time when summer was such a bad season for TV that when the temperatures started rising, we'd all just roll our television sets down a hill and *gasp* spend time with our families rather than endure another network reality show cobbled together because two TV execs standing at urinals made a bet about who could get the worst show on air. But those days are long gone, and now the year is just a blur of non-stop quality television with year-round hits.

Comments / 0

Community Policy