Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Everything We Know About Lapis Lazuli Healing Crystals

By Leah Mulroney
Posted by 
The List
The List
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to healing crystals, many people often opt for things like amethyst and rose quartz. While these are great options, they don't offer quite the same properties as the less talked about lapis lazuli crystal. Featuring a rich blue hue with sparkling flecks of pyrite, this eye-catching stone is known as a symbol of wisdom and truth (via Crystal Vaults).

www.thelist.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tutankhamun
Person
Michelangelo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crystal Healing#Lapis Lazuli#Quartz Crystals#Egyptian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Science
Country
Egypt
Related
SciencePosted by
AFP

Ancient bone carving could change the way we think about Neanderthals

The design may be simple, but a chevron pattern etched onto a deer bone more than 50,000 years ago suggests that Neanderthals had their own artistic tradition before modern humans arrived on the scene, researchers said Monday. The engraving, discovered at a German cave where Neanderthals lived tens of thousands of years ago, has no obvious utility according to researchers who say the artifact sheds new light on the ill-fated species' capacity for creativity. The vast majority of Stone-Age artworks discovered in Europe are attributed to Homo sapiens and experts have long suggested that Neanderthals, among our closest relatives, only began creating symbolic objects after mixing with them. But using radiocarbon dating, archaeologists determined the recently-unearthed artifact to be at least 51,000 years old -- pre-dating the arrival of Homo sapiens in central Europe by some 10,000 years, according to the research published in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution.
ScienceCosmos

A new mystery human species has been discovered in Israel

An international group of archaeologists have discovered a missing piece in the story of human evolution. Excavations at the Israeli site of Nesher Ramla have recovered a skull that may represent a late-surviving example of a distinct Homo population, which lived in and around modern-day Israel from about 420,000 to 120,000 years ago.
Religionthewestsidegazette.com

Ancient Biblical Scroll Fragments Discovered In Israeli Cave Of Horror

In an operation that would put Indiana Jones to shame, a huge anti-looting dig carried out in the Judean Desert has unearthed historical finds of great significance, including fragments of ancient biblical scrolls, the 6,000-year-old skeleton of a young child, coins used by Jewish rebels and the oldest woven basket known to mankind.
ScienceCosmos

Ancient shark-tooth collection uncovered

Scientists have uncovered an unexpected collection of fossilised shark teeth buried in a basement in ancient Jerusalem, in the modern-day Palestinian village of Silwan. The 29 teeth were discovered in a filled-in basement from the time of King Solomon, buried with pottery and food waste such as fish bones. “We...
ScienceNewswise

Neanderthal artists? Our ancestors decorated bones over 50,000 years ago

Newswise — Since the discovery of the first fossil remains in the 19th century, the image of the Neanderthal has been one of a primitive hominin. People have known for a long time that Neanderthals were able to effectively fashion tools and weapons. But could they also make ornaments, jewellery or even art? A research team led by the University of Göttingen and the Lower Saxony State Office for Heritage has analysed a new find from the Unicorn Cave (Einhornhöhle) in the Harz Mountains. The researchers conclude that, in fact, Neanderthals, genetically the closest relative to modern humans, had remarkable cognitive abilities. The results of the study were published in Nature Ecology and Evolution.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Everything We Know About 'Seer' in Apex Legends

Apex Legends apparently has a new hero coming to join the games toward the end of Season 9. Thanks to a team of resourceful, dedicated informants, Apex Legends fans have a plethora of leaks regarding the latest legend to hit the field. Called "Seer"—at least, for now—this new legend will provide players with 18 options to compose their team on the field.
Scienceinews.co.uk

A new species of ancient human has been discovered – known as Dragon Man

A new species of ancient human discovered in China may replace Neanderthals as our closest relative and potentially reshape the understanding of human evolution, according to a new study. Dubbed Homo longi or “Dragon Man”, the species was identified from a 146,000-year-old skull fossil of a 50-year-old man, known as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy