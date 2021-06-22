Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Best Friends Animal Society Releases Data Showing Most Significant Annual Decrease in Animals Killed in Shelters

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 15 days ago

KANAB, Utah (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization, today released its sixth annual pet lifesaving dataset, which shows that about 347,000 cats and dogs were killed in America’s shelters in 2020, down from 625,000 in 2019. This is the largest yearly reduction in dogs and cats killed in the nation’s shelters (44.5 percent) to date, putting the nation at an 83 percent save rate. Best Friends has the most comprehensive national data on sheltered animals, representing an estimated 93 percent of all sheltered dogs and cats in the country.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelter#Animal Welfare#Nation#Prweb#Tnr#Foia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Society
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Homeless
News Break
Pets
Related
Washington StateGoldendale Sentinel

Washington reduced animal shelter deaths by 1,688 in 2020

Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization, last Wednesday released its sixth annual pet lifesaving dataset. The data gives a national overview of the number of dogs and cats that enter and exit U.S. shelters each year and includes a state-by-state ranking of pet shelter deaths of which Washington is number 37.
Petstribuneledgernews.com

Easton, Phillipsburg area shelters outperforming most on rate of animals saved, study shows

Two of the Greater Lehigh Valley’s numerous animal shelters received top marks from a national animal welfare organization for the life-saving work they did in 2020. Best Friends Animal Society released its sixth annual report that measures the life-saving work of animal shelters around the country, and both William Township’s Center for Animal Health & Welfare and Greenwich Township’s Common Sense for Animals were among their respective states’ most successful shelters.
Petsgorgenewscenter.com

Man’s best friend: NBC to host seventh annual “Clear the Shelters” campaign

NBC is continuing its effort to find quality homes for shelter animals. For the seventh year in a row, NBC and Telemundo will present “Clear the Shelters,” a nationwide pet-adoption drive that aims to connect animals in need with pet owners. From August 23 through September 19, NBC and its Telemundo affiliates across the U.S. and Puerto Rico will partner with more than 1,200 shelters for the campaign that raises awareness for pet adoption.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa animal shelter extends summer hours

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) — The Tulsa Animal Welfare shelter has announced that they have extended their summer hours. The shelter says they’ve adjusted the hours to give more opportunities for people to visit the facility. Starting July 6, the Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter will extend their hours on Tuesday and...
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Animal Shelter Overwhelmed, No-Kill Status Threatened

By now we have all heard the stories of the "Pandemic Pets". People who adopted animals last year when they were out of work/working from home/alone at home, and now that things are returning to normal, have no time for the aforementioned pets. They are returning them to animal shelters in droves, and it's a sad situation that is playing out all over the United States, including here in Acadiana.
Lafayette, LAtheadvocate.com

Despite influx, Lafayette animal shelter exceeding last year's record-breaking no-kill rate

The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center is not in danger of losing its “no-kill” status, despite recent reports to the contrary. In fact, the shelter is improving on its performance last year, when more than 90% of animals entering the shelter were adopted, taken to a rescue shelter, safely returned to their habitat or otherwise left the shelter alive. It was the first time Lafayette’s public animal shelter met that benchmark, which qualified it as “no kill.”
Uintah, UTbasinnow.com

Uintah Animal Control and Shelter Clarifies Stray Animals Policy

Uintah Animal Control and Shelter wants to educate the community and clear up any misinformation after a private citizen stated on social media that the shelter was euthanizing cats and kittens due to lack of space. “This is erroneous information,” shares the Shelter. “As we are a Municipal Open Public facility, we are obligated by law to make room for stray animals.” They then clarified that they do euthanize for aggression and illness that endangers other animals in the shelter but thanks to the over 100 + legitimate 501c3 Animal Rescue groups, it's very rare they have to do that. They provided a clear breakdown to help the public understand: From January 1st, 2021 to May 31st, 542 small animals were impounded. Of those, 67 animals were adopted from the shelter, 296 were released to multiple 501c3 animal rescues, 126 were claimed by the owner, 34 were humanely euthanized, and 11 died after impound from illness. While final numbers for this month are not ready, the Uintah Animal Control and Shelter shared that as of last report, 95 cats or kittens have been rescued from the shelter so far in June. The Shelter asks that anyone with questions or concerns contact them directly.
Athens, GARed and Black

Athens animal shelters see an increase in animal intakes

Summer time is the season of beach trips, school breaks and, less recognized, animal breeding. Though dogs and cats can and do breed year round, spring and summer are especially popular times for mating due to the warm weather. Athens feels the effects. In the past few weeks, animal support...
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Veterinarian killed in car crash mourned by Tulsa Humane Society, animal welfare community

A veterinarian who worked across the country, including in Tulsa, was killed Friday in a multiple-vehicle collision in North Dakota. Eric Jayne, medical director and veterinarian at the Humane Society of Tulsa and many animal health and rescue organizations, died after a tractor-trailer rig rear-ended his vehicle about 7:30 a.m. Friday. He was with his fiancée, Sally Cooper Smith, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, according to her Facebook post.
Verona, NJmyveronanj.com

Animal Shelter Partners In Texas Pet Rescue

Lorri Caffrey, the Verona resident who is the executive director of the Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter, has announced that the shelter is helping to rescue more than 350 animals from an overcrowded shelter in El Paso, Texas. The rescue, which will transport the animals to New Jersey, California and Wisconsin, is being supported by the Bissell Pet Foundation, Animal Rescue Corps, University of Florida’s Maddie Shelter Medicine Program, City of El Paso Animal Services and others.
Harris County, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Report shows no counties in Greater Houston area achieved "no-kill" status for all animal shelters

Data released from Best Friends Animal Society, a national advocacy group with a location in Houston, showed almost half of animal shelters in five Houston-area counties saved at least 90% of all cats and dogs who entered their shelters in 2020. However, Texas had the highest rate of shelter killings of any state in 2020, making it a “top-priority” for the group, along with California.
Newark, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Shelter Animals Ready To Meet In Person, Too

BRICK – The news has been filled with stories about “pandemic puppies” from animal shelters in Newark, Trenton, and the inner cities who were begging the public to foster animals that had been adopted during the pandemic and then returned when their owners no longer had time to care for them.
Amarillo, TXPosted by
101.9 The Bull

Amarillo Animal Shelters Desperately Need Your Help

A hoarding situation in Borger has turned into a nightmare for Amarillo animal shelters, and now they need your help. A man taking in dogs and rescuing them went south as they started to get sick once the number grew too much. The animal shelters are in the middle of a rescue project for the dogs, but there are nearly 40 dogs that will need new homes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy