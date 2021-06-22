Best Friends Animal Society Releases Data Showing Most Significant Annual Decrease in Animals Killed in Shelters

Uintah Animal Control and Shelter wants to educate the community and clear up any misinformation after a private citizen stated on social media that the shelter was euthanizing cats and kittens due to lack of space. “This is erroneous information,” shares the Shelter. “As we are a Municipal Open Public facility, we are obligated by law to make room for stray animals.” They then clarified that they do euthanize for aggression and illness that endangers other animals in the shelter but thanks to the over 100 + legitimate 501c3 Animal Rescue groups, it's very rare they have to do that. They provided a clear breakdown to help the public understand: From January 1st, 2021 to May 31st, 542 small animals were impounded. Of those, 67 animals were adopted from the shelter, 296 were released to multiple 501c3 animal rescues, 126 were claimed by the owner, 34 were humanely euthanized, and 11 died after impound from illness. While final numbers for this month are not ready, the Uintah Animal Control and Shelter shared that as of last report, 95 cats or kittens have been rescued from the shelter so far in June. The Shelter asks that anyone with questions or concerns contact them directly.