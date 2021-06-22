WWE NXT Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

The last few months of WWE NXT booking have been interesting in some regards while struggling in others. Wrestling fans have made it clear that they are not too excited in Karrion Kross as the NXT champion. As rumors abound that he is soon for the main roster, there is one guy who remains hot to fans, even though his character may not be the gregarious personality wrestling fans flock to. That man is Pete Dunne, and he could be due for a true main event run.