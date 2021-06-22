Auberge Resorts Collection Launches Auberge ArtSalon, An Immersive Artist Residency Series

Bordering on 1.5 million acres of Santa Fe National Forest, Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection opens its doors and begins welcoming guests today, just minutes from the city's historic plaza. Dating back to the 1860s, when Santa Fe's first archbishop built a chapel and lodge on the property, the resort pays homage to the past, while celebrating Santa Fe's vibrant cultural, art and culinary scenes and the spirit of adventure that epitomizes the Rocky Mountains. The first luxury offering of its kind in Santa Fe, Bishop's Lodge provides state-of-the-art accommodations, a destination restaurant conceived by Chef Dean Fearing, an array of outdoor adventures and transformative wellness experiences set against one of the most starkly beautiful backdrops in the Southwest.