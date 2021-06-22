Auberge Resorts Collection Launches Auberge ArtSalon, An Immersive Artist Residency Series
MILL VALLEY, Calif. (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Auberge Resorts Collection, the leading brand of luxury, one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, and global art agency, MASSIVart, today unveil Auberge ArtSalon, a new cultural art program featuring a series of artist residencies and immersive installations at six iconic Auberge Resorts Collection properties around the world. The partnership brings together emerging artists who will create thought-provoking, destination-driven art installations in landmark collaborations. Inspired by the one-of-a-kind property’s unique character, heritage and setting, each artwork pushes creative boundaries to highlight the aspects of discovery and expression common to the worlds of art and travel. Designed to delight and intrigue through unexpected encounters and eye-catching visuals, each invites moments of reflection, providing pause within the pause that is each guest’s stay.www.stamfordadvocate.com