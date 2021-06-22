Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Investics Partners with Digital Financial (DiFi)

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestics Partners with Digital Financial (DiFi) to Provide Investment Performance and Portfolio Analytics. Investics Data Services Company, Inc. has reached an agreement with Digital Financial, LLC. (DiFi) to provide investment portfolio analytics to the institutional investor community. The DiFi cloud-based asset master and supporting back-office ecosystem digitizes securitized, illiquid, or other non-securitized holdings and seamlessly harmonizes them with transaction history, benchmarks, pricing, tax lots, corporate actions and other relevant reference data. With live, direct integrations to hundreds of different data sources including financial institutions, custodians, accounting systems, trading systems, data warehouses, data vendors and automated tools for adding new connections, DiFi provides clients with maximum flexibility to build next-generation financial services and streamline legacy operations. This new relationship with Investics permits subscribers to the DiFi back-office data services to seamlessly integrate their portfolio holdings and transactions data with industry leading performance measurement, attribution, risk analytics and other investment analytics services through the Investics Cloud Ecosystem (ICE), running securely on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

www.stamfordadvocate.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Web Services#Data Management#Financial Services#Investment Performance#Investics Partners#Digital Financial#Difi#Llc#Cto#Aws Marketplace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
AWS
News Break
Economy
Related
Economymit.edu

The Pursuit of AI-Driven Wealth Management

This column series looks at the biggest data and analytics challenges facing modern companies and dives deep into successful use cases that can help other organizations accelerate their AI progress. Understanding the application of AI to business requires an understanding of context — strategy, customers, company culture, and so forth....
Economyfinextra.com

Standard Bank collaborates with Transaction Capital to drive smarter payments

Standard Bank, Africa’s largest financial services organisation, has collaborated with Transaction Capital to develop an intelligent data solution that will empower businesses with a deeper understanding of consumers’ payment and transaction behaviours. Coined AUTHENTIFI, the value proposition is designed to assist businesses enhance risk management, optimise cost and efficiencies, and...
Businessbankingexchange.com

JPMorgan, HSBC Invest in ESG Specialist Companies

JPMorgan and HSBC Asset Management have both made sustainability-themed acquisitions in recent days, as competition heats up among asset managers to provide specialist offerings. New York-headquartered JPMorgan has acquired financial technology firm OpenInvest, which offers environmental, social and governance (ESG) themed investment products, for an undisclosed sum. OpenInvest will retain...
TechnologyStamford Advocate

The Shyft Federation Launches The Shyft Network Mainnet

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. The Shyft Federation has launched the Shyft Network, with a focus on security and privacy. The network is built with an opt-in toolset for trustless identity attestation, and DeFi compliance; the final piece for institutional buy-in to the blockchain ecosystem. The Shyft Network is...
MarketsStamford Advocate

My Digital Money Introduces Trigger Order Feature for CryptoIRA Investors

New Capability Makes Asset Management Easier for Account Holders Investing in Cryptocurrencies. My Digital Money (MDM), a self-trading CryptoIRA investment platform, today launched its Trigger Order feature to help investors better manage their crypto investment, limit potential losses during market dips and easily capitalize on opportunities for gains without daily monitoring.
SoftwareStamford Advocate

Smartling Partners With Sanity.io to Enable Powerful Translation and Turn-key Localization for Digital Experiences

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. Smartling, the leading cloud translation technology company, today introduced a translation integration with Sanity.io, the platform for structured content that powers exceptional digital experiences. The new connector offers Sanity customers a robust solution for delivering fully localized audience engagement across content types and devices with Smartling.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 41.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,367 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
New York City, NYStamford Advocate

Advanced Dermatology, PC Announces Expanded Services Within the NYC Financial/Tribeca Area through a Partnership with Dr. Cybele Fishman of Integrative Dermatology

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. Advanced Dermatology, PC (“ADPC”), a leading dermatology center with over 50 locations across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut, today announced that it has entered a new partnership with Dr. Cybele Fishman of Integrative Dermatology, located within the New York City Financial/Tribeca area.
WorldPosted by
pymnts

Indonesia's Digital Bank Jago Taps Tech Data For User Profiles

Indonesian digital bank Jago is planning to create user profiles from technology data that will help it develop and market financial products according to customers’ lifestyles, Reuters reported. "Their daily lifestyle can be information for us," Jago CEO Kharim Indra Gupta Siregar said in an interview with Reuters, adding that...
Economyfinextra.com

Aussie fintech Bluestone launches digital lending platform

Today non-bank lender Bluestone went live with its new digital lending platform. This launch includes a significant number of new features and improvements including a suite of new loan origination and servicing capabilities. This move takes Bluestone from a legacy system to an Amazon Web Services (AWS) hosted, cloud based...
Businessaithority.com

Equisoft Continues Global Expansion With U.K. Acquisition Of Investment And Pension Management Solutions Provider Altus

The acquisition provides Equisoft with strategic product capabilities and complementary expertise within the European financial services market. Equisoft, a leading global digital solutions provider to the financial industry, is proud to announce the acquisition of U.K.-based financial services firm Altus. Located in Bath, U.K., Altus’ suite of products and deep market penetration adds to Equisoft’s product portfolio and expands its presence within the financial services space with a transaction platform for pension administrators and asset managers.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) to Buy

According to Zacks, “Waterstone Mortgage Corp. is committed to providing customers with exceptional customer service. By providing clients with sound, expert advice as to the many different loan programs and options available, we hope to take some of the mystery out of mortgage financing. For most people, a mortgage loan is the largest financial transaction they will ever make. Waterstone’s expert loan consultants are able to walk you through the mortgage process and put your mind at ease during the application and approval process. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,421 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hartree Partners LP Makes New Investment in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX)

Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 730,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,000. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II makes up approximately 1.2% of Hartree Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy