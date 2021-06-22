Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Frameable Empowers Professional Event Planners to Host Impactful Virtual Events with Social Hour's Fully-Customizable Platform

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 15 days ago

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Frameable, a productivity software company creating remote-first digital experiences for groups and teams, today introduced self-serve access to all service tiers of Social hour, a platform for hosting engaging professional and personal virtual events in spaces built for social connection and quality face-to-face time.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amit Gupta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Environment#Virtual Event#Social Hour#Prweb#Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virtual Events
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Software
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Business Journal

Event ticketing platform for Black professionals wins Mountain Dew startup competition

Chicago startup Eventnoire, an event ticketing platform for the Black community, took home the top prize at the recent Mountain Dew Real Change Opportunity Fund Competition. Eventnoire won top honors and a piece of a $1 million prize tool from Mountain Dew, which held a pitch competition this spring to support Black entrepreneurs. The Shark Tank-style competition included celebrity judges DJ Envy of The Breakfast Club, serial entrepreneur Morgan DeBaun, and television personality La La Anthony.
EconomyGrand Rapids Business Journal

Partners to host virtual Young Professionals of Color conference

This year’s Young Professionals of Color conference will celebrate resilience with Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II serving as keynote speaker for the virtual event. Cascade Engineering’s family of companies said it will host the 10th annual Young Professionals of Color conference virtually from 1-4 p.m. July 16 in partnership with returning platinum sponsor Spectrum Health and returning exclusive young professionals partner Business Leaders Linked to Encourage New Directions (BL2END).
Advocacyvmware.com

VMware People “Take3” Months to Support Nonprofits on their Digital Journeys

The VMware Social Impact team is a small team with huge goals. As part of VMware’s newly formed Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) office, the team mobilizes VMware talent and resources to deliver long-term solutions to pressing social problems. In addition to ensuring strategic, company-wide focus on the 30 goals in VMware’s 2030 Agenda, the team also manages programs focused on specific goals. One of these goals is VMware’s commitment to accelerating nonprofit’s digital journeys.
Behind Viral VideosForbes

Should Event Planners Hire Keynote Speakers Or Purchase Celebrity Videos?

Ken Sterling is based in Santa Barbara and serves as EVP at BigSpeak. He is also a lecturer at UC Santa Barbara and executive coach. Lately, event planners have been asking me about the benefits of using a short celebrity video for their event compared to hiring a celebrity for a full keynote. As a speakers bureau executive who curates keynote speaking experiences many times a day, I get this question a lot. Fortunately, these celebrity video app services aren’t in direct competition with speakers bureaus, so I’m happy to explain the benefits of using them instead of a keynote.
CollegesTimes Union

LearningMate, Jisc, and Emerge Education Report Finds Universities Can Deliver Truly Personalized Learning Experiences by 2030

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. LearningMate, a leading education technology company, announced today the release of the report, “Technology-enabled Teaching and Learning at Scale - A Roadmap to 2030,” in partnership with Jisc and Emerge Education. The report, based on interviews with more than 50 university leaders, EdTech founders, and higher education experts, finds that universities can deliver students a truly personalized learning experience by 2030.
SoftwareStamford Advocate

Smartling Partners With Sanity.io to Enable Powerful Translation and Turn-key Localization for Digital Experiences

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. Smartling, the leading cloud translation technology company, today introduced a translation integration with Sanity.io, the platform for structured content that powers exceptional digital experiences. The new connector offers Sanity customers a robust solution for delivering fully localized audience engagement across content types and devices with Smartling.
EconomyHouston Chronicle

Virtual Programming Offers Unprecedented Access to Education for Cheese Professionals

Global Audience invited to American Cheese Society’s 38th Annual Conference, July 28-30, 2021. Attendees at the 38th Annual American Cheese Society (ACS) Conference will have unprecedented access to educational programming and expertise for three months after the July 28-30, 2021, virtual event, organizers announced today. The conference, which gathers artisan cheesemakers, industry professionals, purchasers, and influencers from the United States, Canada, and Europe each year, will broaden its access, scope, and value thanks to a virtual platform. Unlimited by physical exhibition space or geographic location, the 2021 conference offers a global audience of cheese professionals a unique opportunity to attend the full offering of seminars and workshops. Registration is open at https://www.cheesesociety.org/2021-conference/. 2021 attendees will be recognized for their support at the 39th ACS Annual Conference, to be held in Portland from July 20-23, 2022.
Medical & BiotechStamford Advocate

Controlled Contamination Services Hosts Webinar on "Optimizing Technologies in the Workplace"

DALLAS (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. Controlled Contamination Services announces its July webinar, “Optimizing Technology in the Workplace.” The webinar will air on July 21st at 10:00 AM PST and feature Peter Ankerstjerne as the host. This edition will highlight the history and changes driving the facility management industry and how they can positively impact your site.
California, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Historic Sotterley hosts a joint Speaker Series and Common Ground virtual event with Dr. Bettye Kearse

OnWednesday, July 1st at 7:00pm, Sotterley continues its 2021 virtualprogramming as Dr. Bettye Kearse discussesThe Other Madisons: the LostHistory of a President’s Black Family. Inheriting the role ofgriotte–family storyteller–from her mother, Bettye Kearse set out to preserve and deepen the knowledge about her family that oral tradition traces back to...
JobsMySanAntonio

EZJobs Announces Unique Employment Support Architecture for ITServe CSR Initiatives

EDISON, N.J. (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. ITServe Alliance has announced a partnership with EZJobs to help community members hire talent in the post Covid employment ecosystem. All community members can benefit from EZJobs for free as it is being offered as a part of ITServe’s CSR initiative. ITServe Alliance is the largest association of IT business owners in the USA.
Carsaithority.com

NAMAD To Host First-Of-Its-Kind Virtual Event Aimed At Expanding Opportunities For Minority Auto Dealers

The National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers (NAMAD) is partnering with vFairs to host a first-of-its-kind Virtual Mini-Conference (VMC), offering opportunities and support to minority auto dealers to help grow their businesses. The virtual event kicks off Wednesday, July 7th, with additional sessions each Wednesday in July. and will be open throughout the month of July.
EconomyStamford Advocate

Goodwell Co. Announces Key Milestone as Winner of Two Major Global Industry Awards

PORTLAND, Ore. (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. Goodwell Co., a leader in innovative and sustainable oral care products, announces a significant milestone for the company by ending Q2 as the winner of two major global industry awards. The company’s much anticipated Be. Brush, the world’s first kinetic oscillating toothbrush that goes “Beyond Electric” is the winner of Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards in the wellness category, which was officially announced in May and with an all-time record of entries this year. Following in June, the Goodwell Premium Toothbrush was named a winner of the 2021 SELF Healthy Beauty Awards as Best Manual Toothbrush, part of the 8 Best New Oral Care Products in 2021 after an intense selection process with thousands of product submissions.
Delaware Statedelaware.gov

Division for the Visually Impaired Hosts ‘Blind & Socially Savvy’ Transition Program Event at Delaware State University

NEW CASTLE (July 7, 2021) – The Division for the Visually Impaired’s Vocational Rehabilitation Services hosted “Blind and Socially Savvy,” a weeklong, overnight transition event from June 28 through July 2, 2021, at Delaware State University. Eleven transition students from the Division for the Visually Impaired (DVI) participated in the...
Visual Arthometownstations.com

Art for Recovery to remain a virtual event

One local agency discovered that going virtual paid off for their fundraiser due to COVID and has decided to stay virtual for the event. Coleman Professional Services will be holding their “Art for Recovery” auction online in October. Last year's auction was successful in raising funds to help those needing mental health and addiction services. The online auction will offer many ways for you to give support including raffles, games, and the auction. They are currently looking for sponsors and artists to support their mission and help those in need.
Books & LiteratureDuxbury Clipper

Virtual Author Event

Join New York Times bestselling author Michael J. Tougias on Wednesday, July 7, at 4 p.m. to discuss his book “The Finest Hours, The True Story of an Incredible Disaster and Heroic Rescue at Sea”. During the winter of 1952, New England was battered by the most brutal nor’easter in years. The book was the basis for the popular Disney movie of the same name. Join this free, virtual event to hear more about his incredible story. To register, go to duxburyseniorcenter.com and click “Register for a ...
Cancerupmc.com

UPMC Hosts Free Virtual Alive & Well Event: 'Catching Cancer Early'

WHAT: A leading UPMC Hillman Cancer Center expert will explain the critical role of cancer screenings in detecting cancer at an early stage when chances of survival are dramatically improved. Participants also will learn more about improved cancer treatment options including advances in chemotherapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy. All attendees...
Technologywskg.org

Hero Elementary Virtual Event

Join the Sparks Crew and WSKG’s Education team for a morning full of fun science in the virtual world. Watch an episode of the PBS KIDS show Hero Elementary, do hands on science activities, meet a special guest and receive a special Hero Elementary kit. This event is geared towards Kindergarten through Second graders.

Comments / 0

Community Policy