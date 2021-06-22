Frameable Empowers Professional Event Planners to Host Impactful Virtual Events with Social Hour's Fully-Customizable Platform

PORTLAND, Ore. (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. Goodwell Co., a leader in innovative and sustainable oral care products, announces a significant milestone for the company by ending Q2 as the winner of two major global industry awards. The company’s much anticipated Be. Brush, the world’s first kinetic oscillating toothbrush that goes “Beyond Electric” is the winner of Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards in the wellness category, which was officially announced in May and with an all-time record of entries this year. Following in June, the Goodwell Premium Toothbrush was named a winner of the 2021 SELF Healthy Beauty Awards as Best Manual Toothbrush, part of the 8 Best New Oral Care Products in 2021 after an intense selection process with thousands of product submissions.