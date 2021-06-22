Cancel
New The Suicide Squad Trailer Features Story Details, More Action

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Suicide Squad has been unleashed in a new trailer that drops some new details about the team’s mission and more. You can see the preview for the James Gunn-directed sequel below, which puts a spotlight on Idris Elba’s Bloodsport while also showing off several other characters. The film stars...

411mania.com
Moviessouthernillinoisnow.com

Watch Idris Elba in new ‘Suicide Squad’ trailer; Kenya Barris inks multi-project development deal with Audible; and more

Idris Elba takes center stage in the new trailer for DC and Warner Bros.’ The Suicide Squad. Directed by James Gunn, the film, which is a standalone sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad, follows Elba as Bloodsport, one of the imprisoned convicts from Task Force X who is sent on a mission by Viola Davis‘ Amanda Waller to destroy Jotunheim, a Nazi-era prison and laboratory. The action film also stars Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman, Pete Davidson and more. The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6.
Moviestraileraddict.com

The Suicide Squad

starring Margot Robbie, Taika Waititi, Joel Kinnaman, Idris Elba and Alice Braga. Welcome to hell -- a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out -- even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave ... and Amanda Waller's government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they're dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone's laying down bets, the smart money is against them -- all of them.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

10 New High Quality Images from The Suicide Squad

Warner Bros. is really kicking up the marketing for The Suicide Squad now that we're heading into the final month before the release. We got a new trailer last week, and now we have a bunch of new images and a behind-the-scenes of the cast photo of everyone. It's going to be really interesting to see how this movie ends up getting received since the buzz so far for this movie has been really, really high.
MoviesEW.com

James Gunn has comic book receipts for The Suicide Squad trailer

Modern superhero movies, particularly those produced by DC, often use their comic book source material as suggestions rather than sacrosanct reference. But when fans online had questions about the newest trailer for The Suicide Squad, director James Gunn proved that he had the receipts. The opening seconds of the new...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Suicide Squad team heads into battle in new poster

Warner Bros has released a new poster of The Suicide Squad showing the whole team in action. According to the new poster that Warner has released of The Suicide Squad, the team is dying to save the world, again. The continuation or reboot of David Ayer’s 2016 film, Suicide Squad, is the next film to arrive from DECU. Directed by James Gunn, known for his work in the films of Guardians of the Galaxy From Marvel Studios, the film will see the return of DC comics’ craziest criminal team, including Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney). In addition, the film will introduce new DC Comics characters such as King Shark (Steve Agee), Bloodsport (Idris Elba) and Peacemaker (Idris Elba), which will feature its own series on HBO Max.
MoviesPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

‘The Suicide Squad’ Trailer Reveals the Film’s Huge DC Villain

UPDATE: Here’s the new official trailer for The Suicide Squad:. ORIGINAL POST: There’s a surprise waiting for DC Comics fans on YouTube this morning: A brand-new trailer for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. But instead of posting the trailer on the DC or Warner Bros’ YouTube channels, the ad is lurking in the actual ads on YouTube. You’ve just got to get lucky and have it come up when you click to another video on YouTube.
Moviescodelist.biz

The Suicide Squad: The new official poster is simply spectacular

After the publication of the new explosive trailer for The Suicide Squad, curiously arrived earlier than expected on the web in the form of an advertisement on YouTube, the director James Gunn also shared the official poster on social networks. The post has arrived on the author’s official page and...
MoviesTVOvermind

What We Learned From The Final Trailer for James Gunn’s Suicide Squad

August is coming up quickly and the Suicide Squad movie is rapidly approaching as people are getting ready to see what’s coming up and are eager for every bit of information they can get. In this trailer, we get to see a little more hear a bit more information on the main objective, Project Starfish. And of course, someone, Peacemaker in this instance, has to remind everyone that starfish is a slang term for someone’s anus. But getting past that disgusting and hilarious reference, one can’t help but wonder just who’s going to bite the big one first and how many deaths there will be before we see the core group form up against the big villain that’s coming as the final battle, supposedly. It’s also more evident now that Bloodsport is going to be one of the more important members of the team, and it kind of looks like they’re using the same angle they used with Deadshot in the first movie, which is unrelated just so everyone knows. It would be pretty funny if James Gunn managed to work in some type of dialogue or Easter eggs that alluded to the movie that came before this one.
Movies411mania.com

New Trailer For Candyman Gives A New Origin Story

Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming Candyman reboot/sequel and it features what appears to be a new origin story. The film is seemingly a sequel given the involvement of Vanessa Williams as Anne-Marie McCoy. Tony Todd is also rumored to be involved in some form, although whether or not he is Candyman remains to be seen. The origin story changing may be because of the original story’s commentary on urban legends, which often change over the years after multiple retellings.
Moviescgmagonline.com

James Gunn Addresses Superman Controversy in Latest The Suicide Squad Trailer

James Gunn addressed a scene from new The Suicide Squad trailer, involving Superman and Bloodsport. The new trailer for The Suicide Squad has dropped two days ago, and was met with varying levels of controversy, particularly during the moment in which it is revealed that Idris Elba’s Bloodsport sent Superman to the ICU after shooting him with a Kryptonite bullet. This has sparked outrage from a contingent of fans, who believe that it’s impossible for a person like Bloodsport to put a bullet in Superman, let alone a Kryptonite one.
MoviesMovieMaker

The Suicide Squad Fight a Starfish; Meet the New Snow White; Transformers Again

Lots of Suicide Squad and Snow White and Transformers and comic books and Disney in today’s Movie News Rundown. With a wonderful song at the end. Loki Influences: Michael Waldron, the show’s head writer, describes his influences for its look, particularly the stylized bureaucracy of the Time Variance Authority, which he envisioned as Mad Men meets Blade Runner, in this IndieWire interview.
TV SeriesEW.com

TBS to air Wipeout special featuring The Suicide Squad cast

If there is one group that can coach Wipeout contestants through their ill-advised attempts at conquering the shows obstacle course — complete with the infamous big balls — it's The Suicide Squad. On Wednesday, TBS announced its hit reality competition will have a one-hour crossover special with the upcoming superhero...
Moviescinelinx.com

Latest Shang-Chi Trailer Shows Off More Action and Monsters

Marvel revealed a brand new trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings tonight on ESPN, offering up tons of great new footage. Shang-Chi was already high on my watch list just by its nature of being a martial arts flick AND comic book movie, but tonight’s new trailer has completely sealed in the hype:

