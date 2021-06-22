New The Suicide Squad Trailer Features Story Details, More Action

August is coming up quickly and the Suicide Squad movie is rapidly approaching as people are getting ready to see what’s coming up and are eager for every bit of information they can get. In this trailer, we get to see a little more hear a bit more information on the main objective, Project Starfish. And of course, someone, Peacemaker in this instance, has to remind everyone that starfish is a slang term for someone’s anus. But getting past that disgusting and hilarious reference, one can’t help but wonder just who’s going to bite the big one first and how many deaths there will be before we see the core group form up against the big villain that’s coming as the final battle, supposedly. It’s also more evident now that Bloodsport is going to be one of the more important members of the team, and it kind of looks like they’re using the same angle they used with Deadshot in the first movie, which is unrelated just so everyone knows. It would be pretty funny if James Gunn managed to work in some type of dialogue or Easter eggs that alluded to the movie that came before this one.