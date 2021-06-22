Defense says evidence ‘screams out self-defense’ as man withdraws guilty plea for killing friend
IDAHO FALLS — A local man is taking his chances with a jury after withdrawing his guilty plea in the shooting death of his friend. During a hearing Monday afternoon, Marshall Dee Hendricks, 31, took the stand as he testified why his guilty plea should be set aside and his case determined by a jury. District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. ultimately determined Hendricks could reverse his guilty plea for the Sept. 2, 2019, shooting death of his friend Rory Neddo.www.eastidahonews.com