Double Deal! You Can Get a Free Amazon Gift Card When You Buy Sony's Earbuds at Their Lowest Price Ever

By Christina Butan
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducts in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. This Amazon Prime Day, we've seen lower-than-ever prices on products across all categories, from home to beauty. Even if you've already taken advantage of the amazing deals, there are still tons of under-the-radar discounts you won't want to miss out on before the sale officially ends tonight. One of our favorite last-minute deals is on these popular Sony earbuds - not only are they $102 off for Prime Day, but you get a free $20 Amazon gift card with your purchase, too.

