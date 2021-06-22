Double Deal! You Can Get a Free Amazon Gift Card When You Buy Sony's Earbuds at Their Lowest Price Ever

Amazon shoppers are just days away from the biggest deals they will see all year. The website's annual Prime Day will fall on June 21 and June 22 this year, earlier than ever before. The once-a-year savings event typically occurs in July and was postponed last year until October because of the pandemic. But Amazon Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky said they bumped it to June this year, thinking it "might be better timing" for customers, sellers, and vendors. Shoppers are already clamoring to get their hands on discounts, some of which have already launched. But before you purchase any early Amazon Prime Day deals, you'll want to be on the lookout for scams. Read on to find out what you should check before shopping Prime Day early this year.