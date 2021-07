UPDATE (CBS46) -- A judge on Friday again denied bond for the woman charged with concealing a death after a child was found floating in the Chattahoochee River on Thursday. The judge told Breyanla Cooper, 27, of Stone Mountain that bond is denied because her warrant lists no bond due to danger to people and community. Cooper told the judge she had not yet retained an attorney because she's had no phone privileges. A separate bond hearing is set for July 20th.