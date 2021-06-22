Ex-restaurant worker brings back D.C. initiative to raise tipped minimum wage
A former D.C. restaurant worker is reviving an effort to raise the city’s tipped minimum wage. The ballot initiative, filed Tuesday to the D.C. Board of Elections by laid-off server Ryan O’Leary, closely resembles Initiative 77, which was passed by 55 percent of District voters in 2018. That measure — which would have ended the two-tier minimum-wage system that allows employees to include gratuities while paying workers — was repealed by the D.C. Council months later.www.washingtonpost.com