Ex-restaurant worker brings back D.C. initiative to raise tipped minimum wage

By Michael Brice-Saddler
Washington Post
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former D.C. restaurant worker is reviving an effort to raise the city’s tipped minimum wage. The ballot initiative, filed Tuesday to the D.C. Board of Elections by laid-off server Ryan O’Leary, closely resembles Initiative 77, which was passed by 55 percent of District voters in 2018. That measure — which would have ended the two-tier minimum-wage system that allows employees to include gratuities while paying workers — was repealed by the D.C. Council months later.

www.washingtonpost.com
