Askingforafriend: Forgiveness and grief, Part 2

Forgiving others when they have hurt you is difficult. But holding onto the hurt, breeds anger, bitterness and revenge works it’s way in there too. In Matthew 6:9-12 is the LORD’S prayer, in the prayer it states forgive us our Debts AS WE FORGIVE our debtors, and in verses 14&15 it states IF you forgive men (women) when they sin against you your Heavenly Father will forgive you when you Sin, But in the next verse it says IF you don’t forgive others when they sin against you , your Heavenly Father won’t forgive you of your sin. JESUS when hanging on the cross asked The Father to forgive those who crucified him to forgive them because they didn’t know what they were doing.