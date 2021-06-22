Cancel
Public Safety

'The risk you run': Colombia's women protesters on sexual violence

Cover picture for the articleA woman who had become separated from the group she was protesting with felt a tug on the homemade flag she was wearing as a cape during an anti-government demonstration in the capital, Bogotá, in the early hours of 3 June. "A group of roughly eight police officers surrounded me,"...

