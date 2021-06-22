Weber County to probe possible expansion of jail's medical, mental health facilities
OGDEN — Weber County officials have hired a contractor to look into expanding the county jail's medical and mental health facilities. The ultimate upshot could be a proposal to expand the facility, similar to the $8.7 million expansion of the Davis County Jail that started last February to augment medical offerings there. But things in Weber County haven't reached that stage yet — Tuesday's action by county commissioners only calls for an architect to evaluate needs and come up with upgrade proposals.