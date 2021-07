One local agency discovered that going virtual paid off for their fundraiser due to COVID and has decided to stay virtual for the event. Coleman Professional Services will be holding their “Art for Recovery” auction online in October. Last year's auction was successful in raising funds to help those needing mental health and addiction services. The online auction will offer many ways for you to give support including raffles, games, and the auction. They are currently looking for sponsors and artists to support their mission and help those in need.