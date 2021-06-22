Cancel
The New Masters of Wine Virtually Explore Tuscany with Lamberto Frescobaldi and Gabriele Gorelli MW

By PRWeb
Times Union
 15 days ago

TUSCANY, Italy (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Lamberto Frescobaldi, president of Marchesi Frescobaldi, and Gabriele Gorelli, Montalcino native and the first Italian Master of Wine, hosted this year's newly appointed Masters of Wine, in a guided virtual tasting on the terroir and flavors of Tuscany’s most important denominations, across the 7 iconic estates of the historic Frescobaldi winery. The annual event is intended to support the Masters of Wine as they continue their careers as Italian ambassadors of wine and provide ongoing education, insights and dialogue.

