Best Friends Animal Society Releases Data Showing Most Significant Annual Decrease in Animals Killed in Shelters

• (Re June 27, Page C4, “Unwanted animals a burden”): In today’s paper, which is Sunday, there was some guy that called in the Sound Off complaining about the animal shelter and saying that if nobody wants these dogs, they should be destroyed. ... What is he, one of those penny-pinching, rich snobs that are so worried that he might have to donate a few pennies to the animal shelter? Anyway, that’s my opinion. Have a good day.