Animals

Elephants' 500km-trek across China baffles scientists

By Long Reads
BBC
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElephants are by nature fiercely intelligent beasts and experts who study them day in day out already know a great deal about them. And yet a herd of endangered elephants in China has completely dumbfounded scientists globally, while captivating an entire nation in the process. It's not unusual for elephants...

Related
ScienceThe Guardian

Prehistoric giant ‘river boss’ crocodile identified by Queensland scientists

A prehistoric species of crocodile that roamed the waterways of south-east Queensland, and is thought to be the largest to have lived in Australia, has been identified by researchers at the University of Queensland. Gunggamarandu maunala, whose name means “river boss” and incorporates words from the languages of the First...
AnimalsPosted by
AFP

March of the elephants: China's rogue herd spotlights habitat loss

A mammoth trek across southern China by a herd of elephants that has captivated the world with their playful antics has thrown a spotlight on the loss of their habitat and conservation challenges. The lumbering mammals have journeyed around 500 kilometres (310 miles) from their home in one of the longest animal migrations of its kind recorded in China. Scientists are still baffled by what prompted the elephants to leave their home at the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve, bordering Laos. Since setting off in spring last year they have pilfered shops and trampled crops worth over $1 million, and thousands of residents have been evacuated from their path.
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Trapped in amber, a bizarre fossil that had scientists fooled – until now

A breakthrough paper casts new light on the identity of a mysterious, tiny dinosaur, with fresh research indicating the fossilized remains are actually of an unknown lizard instead. Oculudentavis naga is a new species of a lizard that lived around 99 million years ago, but until recently was thought to be a very different creature altogether.
ChinaTelegraph

China building 100 missile launchpads across desert in 'incredible' expansion of nuclear capabilities

China is building 100 new missile silos in the northwestern desert, according to satellite imagery, raising fears of an 'incredible' expansion of its nuclear capabilities. The satellites picked up construction work on a site near Yumen, including underground bunkers, cable trenches, roads and a small military base, according to researchers from James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies.
Animalsfox35orlando.com

China’s wandering elephants: Video captures calves play fighting

BEIJING (AP) - Video shows elephant calves that are part of a herd migrating through China’s southwestern Yunnan province play fighting just outside a local forest. The Asian elephants, originally from a nature reserve in the Xishuangbanna Dai autonomous prefecture, are part of a population of 300 found in the country, according to local news reports.
AnimalsPosted by
CNN

Solving India's deadly conflict between humans and elephants

(CNN) — Normally considered gentle giants, elephants are increasingly coming into conflict with humans in India, where they kill around 500 people every year. The country is home to the world's largest population of Asian elephants, a species listed as endangered, with declining populations across its home range of 13 countries. Their forest habitats are being eroded by agriculture and infrastructure, as India's growing population of almost 1.4 billion people expands further into wild spaces.
Foreign Policyrealcleardefense.com

Across the Expanse: The Sealift Dilemma in a War Against China

The DoD has shifted its focus away from fighting insurgents in the Middle East to prepare for large-scale combat operations. The shift in focus requires that DoD reassess its critical vulnerabilities, especially against its principal great power rival, China. China’s growing navy and increasingly hegemonic ambitions in the Indo-Pacific have the potential to disrupt alliances and create a unique logistical problem for expeditionary U.S. military operations. The People’s Republic of China (PRC) Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is one of the key U.S. alliance disruptors as China expands its reach in the Indo-Pacific and across the globe. China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) is the largest navy in the world, outnumbering the United States by approximately 60 ships in 2020.1 The BRI and growing navy are part of President Xi Jinping’s strategy to achieve “the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” by 20492, and they both will contribute to the U.S. military’s logistical challenges.2.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Flesh eating parasites multiplying across US due to climate crisis

Experts have warned that climate crisis and land-use changes could be creating a conducive environment for flesh-eating leishmania parasites to infect more people in the US.Numerous studies by climate researchers across the world have already highlighted the increasing risk of insect and pest-borne tropical diseases spreading to temperate and colder parts of the world like Europe and parts of the US with rising global temperatures.As the climate crisis continues, scientists say tropical parasites, such as the one that causes leishmaniasis, may gain more favourable habitats, expanding access to immunologically naive hosts, and may even develop longer and more intense transmission...
AnimalsBBC

Australia whales: ‘Unbelievable’ super-group caught on film

When a drone pilot captured footage of an enormous group of whales off the New South Wales coast last year, it sent scientists into a frenzy. A pod of that size - known as a super-group - and the "bubble-net" feeding behaviour they were displaying had never been documented off Australia before.
AnimalsPosted by
Indy100

Diver spots rare seahorse off UK coast

Biologists have been treated to a sighting of a rare seahorse of the coast of the UK. Mark Parry, a development officer with the Ocean Conservation Trust (OCT), was surveying seagrass near Plymouth in Devon when he spotted the long snouted seahorse, also known as a spiny seahorse. Mr Parry...
ScienceFOX43.com

Scientists believe 'Dragon Man' may be new species of ancient human

WASHINGTON — Multiple studies published in the scientific journal The Innovation Friday propose that a humanoid skull reportedly discovered in Northeast China in the 1930s represents a new species of the genus Homo, therefore an ancestor to modern humans. According to the scientists, the Harbin cranium was discovered near the...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

British scientist from WHO team in China's Wuhan recused

Washington [US], June 24 (ANI): In a move that has thickened the plot surrounding the lab leak theory on COVID-19 origins, Dr Peter Daszak, the British member of the World Health Organization (WHO) mission in China's Wuhan, has been recused from the UN-backed Commission work on the origins of the pandemic.
Petsclick orlando

The world is mesmerized by this wandering herd of elephants in China

BEIJING – Have you heard about China’s wandering elephants? They’re already famous in their home land, but the rest of the world has caught on to the event and can’t seem to stop watching them, either. Major global media outlets are chronicling the herd’s more than yearlong, 300-mile trek from...
AnimalsThe Independent

China’s wandering wild elephant herd comes dangerously close to humans

A herd of 14 wild elephants has come dangerously close to humans, wandering within metres of a safety command centre in Diesuo Village in southwest China’s Yunnan province on Sunday. The centre’s staff rounded up villagers to prevent them from disturbing the animals and potentially prompting a rampage. The elephants’...

