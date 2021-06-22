Cancel
Gripp Named Head Coach of A & W Titans Football

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTony Gripp, former A & W Titans Quarterback for the 2012 Titans, has been named the new Head Coach of the A & W Titans Football team. The announcement came on Tuesday after an extensive search for a replacement for Coach Logan Willits who resigned the position in April. Willits is set to be an Assistant Coach at Dunlap next season. Gripp has experience as an assistant under Coach Willits. Below is the full announcement of the new Head Coach of the A & W Titans, Tony Gripp…

www.illinoisnewsnow.com
