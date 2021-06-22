Gripp Named Head Coach of A & W Titans Football

The Minnesota Magicians, proud members of the North American Hockey League (NAHL), have announced that they have named Nick Bydal the new Head Coach for the organization. “The entire Magicians organization is thrilled to have Nick Bydal as the next Head Coach for the organization,” said Owner Scott Krueger. “Nick’s NAHL and NCAA playing and coaching experience is what the Magicians were looking for to build off of our success this past season. Nick is a proven coach, recruiter and his knowledge of the NAHL and NCAA will ensure an easy transition as our head coach and keep us as a destination for student athletes. Coach Bydal’s ability to develop players and help them to achieve their goal of playing college hockey, is what we are excited to continue here with the Magicians.”