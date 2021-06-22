Belle Alexander Elementary Principal Rebecca Baney Discusses Kewanee Summer School on Wake Up Tri-Counties
Kewanee Schools are wrapping up their summer school classes this week and it has been a remarkably successful year. More students than ever before attended summer school classes this year and Rebecca Baney, Principal at Belle Alexander Elementary School talked to WKEI about how Summer School benefitted so many students this year and how COVID-19 and remote learning created a new level of eagerness to receive in-person school via Summer School.www.illinoisnewsnow.com