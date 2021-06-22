Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Belle Alexander Elementary Principal Rebecca Baney Discusses Kewanee Summer School on Wake Up Tri-Counties

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKewanee Schools are wrapping up their summer school classes this week and it has been a remarkably successful year. More students than ever before attended summer school classes this year and Rebecca Baney, Principal at Belle Alexander Elementary School talked to WKEI about how Summer School benefitted so many students this year and how COVID-19 and remote learning created a new level of eagerness to receive in-person school via Summer School.

www.illinoisnewsnow.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer School#Tri#Remote Learning#Wkei
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Distance Education
News Break
Education
Related
Rockwall, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Danielle Patterson named new principal at Sherry & Paul Hamm Elementary School

ROCKWALL, TX (June 23, 2021) Danielle Patterson was named the new principal of Sherry & Paul Hamm Elementary School at the monthly Rockwall ISD board meeting, June 21, 2021. Mrs. Danielle Patterson continues her service in this new role at Sherry and Paul Hamm Elementary School Principal. Mrs. Patterson has served students in public education for 14 years, including four years as the Assistant Principal of Amy Parks-Heath Elementary School and is currently a Rockwall ISD Elementary Summer School Principal.
Posted by
Appeal-Democrat

Superintendent/principal hired at Meridian Elementary School District

A new superintendent/principal has been hired at Meridian Elementary School District. Tracey McPeters has served for the last eight years as a teacher at Brittan Elementary School, according to the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools. McPeters was born and raised in Salt Lake City and graduated from Weber State University with a bachelor’s degree in history and a minor in English.
Educationtheweektoday.com

Tri-Town schools get $65,000 in grants for summer school

Tri-Town schools were awarded funding grants from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on June 25 that will help provide additional class time over the summer for students impacted by covid that require supplemental math and literacy instruction. “This was a particularly difficult period of time for our K-12...
Theater & Dancehoustonisd.org

Dr. Alexis Clark named new principal of Crockett Elementary School

Dr. Alexis Clark has been selected as the new principal of Crockett Elementary School. Clark started with HISD as a teacher at Brookline and Harvard Elementary Schools. She then served as the Assistant Principal of Harvard for almost five years. While at Harvard, she helped to close the student achievement gap through the authenticity of the PLC process and the implementation of depth and complexity elements for all students. Most recently, she served as an educational consultant with an organization specialized in early childhood brain development. Clark also has experience in dance and vocal performance.
Rockwall, TXPosted by
therockwalltimes

Lori Bailey named new principal at Linda Lyon Elementary School

Lori Bailey was named the new principal of Linda Lyon Elementary School at the monthly board meeting, June 21, 2021. Mrs. Lori Bailey continues her service in this new role at Linda Lyon Elementary School. Mrs. Bailey has served students in public education for 16 years, including the past year as the Assistant Principal at Linda Lyon Elementary and three years as the Assistant Principal at Howard Dobbs Elementary.
High SchoolRolla Daily News

Summer school at Partridge Elementary

Lisa O'Donnell's summer school class at Partridge Elementary worked together in teams to build a basketball tower. The challenge was to design a tower that could support a basketball using only newspaper and masking tape. The tower had to support the basketball for at least 20 seconds. Students also had a bonus challenge! They had to see who could construct the tallest tower possible while still holding the basketball. Before building, students asked questions, imagined and planed their structure, created their structure, tested and improved the structure.
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Photos: Summer school at Tulsa's Walt Whitman Elementary School

About 11,000 students citywide are participating in this month’s programming. That’s about one-third of the Tulsa district’s total 2020-21 enrollment. By comparison, in 2019, the last year Tulsa Public Schools offered in-person summer school, 5,000 students were enrolled across eight sites. However, summer school two years ago had more of...
Lexington, SCswlexledger.com

District promotes Whisennant to White Knoll Elementary principal

Lexington, SC 06/24/2021 - During its meeting on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, the Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees approved the promotion of M. Elizabeth Whisennant to principal of White Knoll Elementary School. She replaces Nicole Mitchell who was promoted to district elementary schools director. Whisennant, a 15-year educator, currently serves as assistant principal of Lexington Middle School.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

David Schneck Named Principal of Aurora Elementary School

(West Fargo, ND) -- Aurora Elementary School has it's new principal. In an announcement Tuesday, Superintendent Beth Slette, along with Elementary Assistant Superintendent Dr. Rachael Agre, announced that David Schneck has accepted the position as the next principal at Aurora Elementary School. Schneck began his career in education as a...
Gulf Shores, ALgulfcoastnewstoday.com

Gulf Shores announces Dr. Alicia Early as principal of Gulf Shores Elementary School

Gulf Shores City Schools is excited to announce Dr. Alicia Early as the new principal of Gulf Shores Elementary School. Early comes to Gulf Shores after serving as principal of Robertsdale Elementary for the last three years. She began her career as a special education and elementary teacher in Auburn City Schools. After spending five years as a teacher, Early began her career in administration at Gulf Shores Elementary school. She served four years as an assistant principal at Gulf Shores Elementary before becoming the principal at Robertsdale Elementary.
Ozark, MOccheadliner.com

New South Elementary assistant principal

South Elementary School will be under new leadership when students come to class in August. The Ozark Board of Education finalized the hiring of Dr. Sarah Cooper on June 24. Cooper most recently worked as the assistant principal at Westport Elementary School in Springfield. In 15 years of education, Cooper...
Ann Arbor, MIPosted by
The Ann Arbor News

New principals hired at Huron High, King Elementary

ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor Public Schools will have new leaders this fall at Huron High School and King Elementary School. Ché Carter, who has been serving as principal at Clague Middle School since 2013, is the new principal at Huron High. He takes over for Janet Schwamb, who announced her retirement in May after 16 years with Ann Arbor Public Schools.
Rock Hill, SCcn2.com

Rosewood Elementary School

ROCK HILL , S.C. (CN2 News) – We’re continuing to highlight the three elementary schools in the Rock Hill School District that are closing for good at the end of this school year. Rosewood Elementary School celebrated its “Drive into Summer” event for both virtual and face to face students....
Breckenridge, COSummit Daily News

New principal hopes to bring positivity to Breckenridge Elementary

After 19 years with the Summit School District, Ann-Mari Westerhoff is ready to step into her new position as principal of Breckenridge Elementary School later this year. Westerhoff is taking the reins at Breckenridge Elementary after a three-year stint as assistant principal at Silverthorne Elementary. Prior to that, she worked throughout the district as a substitute teacher, paraprofessional, grade-level teacher and language development teacher. She said the only school in the district she hasn’t worked at is Dillon Valley Elementary.
Visual Artlafourchegazette.com

GALLERY: Students enjoy Summer Academy at Cut Off Elementary School

Lafourche's Summer Academy enjoyed its third week this past week at campuses around the parish. At Cut Off Elementary School, students completed a book review of the story 'Because of Winn Dixie.' They also learned about graphing, had visits from Barn Hill Animal Preserve, enjoyed a water safety presentation from LPSO, and had a visit from Fire District 3 for an egg drop experiment, among other fun-filled activities. Students also made s'mores ovens and learned about solar energy.
Austin, TXaustinisd.org

Austin ISD Welcomes Five New Elementary School Principals

Austin ISD has hired five new elementary school principals to its leadership team. New principals at Andrews, Bryker Woods, T.A. Brown, Patton and Pillow elementary schools are set to begin on July 1. Andrews Elementary School. Audrey Guerrero will be returning to Austin ISD to serve as the principal of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy