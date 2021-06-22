Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

There's No Way Iliza Shlesinger's Dismal Star Vehicle Was Even Good on Paper

By Jacob Oller
Paste Magazine
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2015, stand-up comedian Iliza Shlesinger went on the TV show This Is Not Happening and told a story about a Yale-educated hedge fund manager she met on a plane, then subsequently dated. He turns out to be none of those things. The story is kind of amusing—the audience laughs at least a few times—but mostly confusing, because why wouldn’t someone in the 21st century with access to the internet Google a potential partner? It also takes five minutes for her to tell it, from set-up to epilogue. It’s a fun bad-date story, perhaps a little more dramatic than some, but in the intervening years it became a pet screenplay project for Shlesinger. The resulting Netflix film, which stretches a tight five to a shapeless hour-and-a-half, is horrible. It makes sense, because Good on Paper isn’t even that.

www.pastemagazine.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Rittenhouse
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Iliza Shlesinger
Person
Margaret Cho
Person
Ryan Hansen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Vehicle#Yale#Screenwriting Basics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Movies
News Break
Google
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Decider

‘Good on Paper’ True Story: Iliza Shlesinger’s Dating Horror Story Inspired the Netflix Movie

If you take one lesson from Good on Paper, the new Iliza Shlesinger comedy that began streaming on Netflix today, let it be this: Never, ever talk to strangers on an airplane. Shlesinger, who wrote and starred in Good on Paper, learned that lesson the hard way when she dated a dude she met on a plane and discovered he was lying about nearly everything he had told her. Directed by Kimmy Gatewood, who you might know as Stacey from GLOW, Good on Paper stars Shlesinger as a stand-up comic named Andrea who meets a man on a plane named Dennis (Ryan Hansen), who claims to be a Yale graduate, with a model girlfriend and high-paying job in finance. But Andrea starts to suspect Dennis is too good to be true, and her love story takes a turn from “cute” to “cautionary tale.”
Deadline

Colson Baker To Star In Rivulet Media’s Music Saga ‘Good News’

EXCLUSIVE: Colson Baker is set to headline Rivulet Media’s troubled musician drama Good News directed and written by Tim Sutton (Funny Face, Donnybrook, Dark Night). Good News tells the story of the last days of a rising but troubled musician (Baker). While the feature is a complete work of fiction, it takes its inspiration from the arcs of such contemporary artists as Mac Miller, Lil Peep, Pop Smoke and Juice Wrld.
MoviesPosted by
Glamour

Iliza Shlesinger Turned the Worst Relationship Into a Movie—Just Don’t Call It Revenge

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If the saying is to write what you know, then Iliza Shlesinger certainly did that and then some. Her new Netflix movie, Good on Paper—which she wrote, produced, and stars in—centers on a woman (Shlesinger) who dates a pretty damn near “perfect” guy, only to discover he's lied about everything. “Everything that the antagonist says in this movie, I took from my real life,” Schlesinger tells Glamour. “My inspiration was dating a real-life sociopath.”
MoviesRefinery29

Iliza Shlesinger’s Real-Life Dirty John Inspired Her New Netflix Movie

Iliza Shlesinger has a theory about our collective cultural obsession with scammers. “These are people hiding in plain sight,” the comedian tells Refinery29 over the phone. “You just wonder how someone can be so soulless and lie right to your face.”. For Shlesinger though, this isn’t a theoretical exercise. Years...
MoviesDaily Gate City

Shlesinger's revenge movie proves cathartic

When comedian Iliza Shlesinger wrote rom-com "Good on Paper" about a lying ex-boyfriend she thought she'd get her revenge; instead she replaced the bad memories with something positive. (June 23) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/5f184079310c40cb8cc5245348c80ae7.
Moviesawardswatch.com

Interview: Iliza Shlesinger, Ryan Hansen, and Margaret Cho discuss ‘Good On Paper,’ healing through comedy and the pros of shooting a movie in 17 days [VIDEO]

Sometimes life imitates art and no one knows that better than comedian Iliza Shlesinger. She was able to turn what most would consider be a traumatic experience into a hilarious romantic comedy about meeting the man of your dreams who might just be too good to be true. Good On Paper, is loosely based on Shlesinger’s experience and was written by this incredibly talented comedian. How would you handle being duped into thinking you’ve met the love of your life? I’m not sure humor would have been my approach to each their own.
Celebritiestvinsider.com

Good On Paper

Stand-up comic Andrea Singer stumbles upon the perfect guy who checks all the boxes. Iliza Shlesinger knocks them dead on the roast and stand-up circuit, but how good is this sharp comedian when it comes to following her heart? She writes and stars in this romcom—based on a “mostly true” story, we’re assured—as Andrea Singer, a comic who unexpectedly falls for Dennis (Veronica Mars’ Ryan Hansen), a nerdy but sweet hedge-fund Yaley who seems too good to be true. At least that’s what her bestie, Margot (Margaret Cho), thinks, urging Andrea to go to extremes to find out more about her guy. Because how could that ruin a perfectly wonderful but possibly illusory relationship?
Moviescentralrecorder.com

Is “Good on Paper” a “Mostly” True Story? Iliza Shlesinger’s comedy from her real life experiences

Good on Paper: The rom-com born from a comedian’s life. The latest trending romantic comedy on Netflix, Good on Paper has a different story to tell. Written by the American actress and comedian Iliza Shlesinger, the movie unfolds the drama inspired by true incidents from her personal life. To meet a guy who lies about everything, then falls in love, realizes the truth, and finally makes a movie about it; Schlesinger reveals the truth about the movie.
foxwilmington.com

Iliza Shlesinger talks uphill battle as female stand-up comic: ‘This career is not promised’

Iliza Shlesinger took one of the darkest times in her life and transformed it into a new comedy on Netflix. The comedian/actress, 38, penned a script based on her experience dating a man who she later found out lied about everything in his life, including where he went to college, his job, and his mother having cancer. The final product turned into “Good on Paper” currently streaming on Netflix.
MoviesCollider

Iliza Shlesinger Looks Back on Auditioning for 'Community' and 'The Hangover'

Iliza Shlesinger is having quite the run in the film industry at the moment. She appeared in the 2018 gem, Instant Family. Then it was on to starring alongside Mark Wahlberg in Spenser Confidential. After that, she shared the screen with Vanessa Kirby and Ellen Burstyn in Pieces of a Woman and now she’s celebrating the release of Good on Paper, a film she headlines and also wrote based on a true experience. Given the fact that Shlesinger is largely known as being one of the best stand-up comics in the business, it’d make sense if acting appeared to be a newer endeavor for her. The thing is though, it’s not.
MoviesCollider

Is 'Good on Paper' Based on a True Story? Iliza Shlesinger Explains: "This Is A Really Sad Story That Happened To A Very Normal, Strong Woman"

Iliza Shlesinger leads the new Netflix movie Good on Paper as Andrea Singer, a stand-up comic who’s always prioritized her career over dating. However, then she meets Ryan Hansen’s Dennis Kelly and he appears to tick all of the boxes. While Andrea finally opens up to starting a relationship, her best friend Margot (Margaret Cho) isn’t buying Dennis’ act. Margot convinces Andrea to do some digging before taking things any further with Dennis in an effort to figure out who he really is.
Celebritiesthefashionistastories.com

Instagram Style: Iliza Shlesinger in RVN on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Iliza Shlesinger is on the promo trail for the Netflix film ''Good on Paper'' and she stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss the film on yesterday(June 22nd). Her stylist Tara Swennen posted her look on instagram. Rocking an all black look, she posed for the gram in a sheer...
Moviesmediamilwaukee.com

Good On Paper Review: Shlesinger’s Comedy Fails to Find its Footing on Screen

Starring: Iliza Shlesinger, Margaret Cho, Ryan Hansen. You know those book suggestions where someone tells you, “It’s really good! You just have to get through the first four chapters?” That’s the best description of Good On Paper I can give. Except maybe the “it’s really good” part. Every time I felt the movie was about to finally take flight, technical difficulties in the form of unrealistic dialogue and strange editing grounded me. Which, spoiler alert, if the plane during the meet-cute had similar technical difficulties prior to take off, this would have been a much shorter, more realistic film.
MoviesDeadline

Rob Schneider Directs & Stars In Indie Family Comedy ‘Daddy Daughter Trip’

Rob Schneider has completed principal production on the family adventure live action comedy-animation hybrid Daddy Daughter Trip which the SNL alum produced, directed and stars in. Shot in Arizona, the movie also stars Jackie Sandler (The Wrong Missy), Monica Huarte (40 y 20), Migel Ángel Muñoz (Un paso Adelante), Monty...
younghollywood.com

WOMEN WE LOVE: Iliza Shlesinger

( © Brandon Williams/Getty Images for International Myeloma Foundation) I first discovered Iliza Shlesinger in 2013, when I was 16 years old and "War Paint" burst onto the Netflix scene. Before that, I hadn’t watched a ton of stand-up specials, and Iliza’s performance absolutely blew my mind. She was so original, so candid, so real. And the subject matter she tackled in it – she basically took the audience through a day-in-the-life of being a woman in her 30s and all that womanhood entails – was executed in a way that I had never seen before and have been fortunate enough to witness in four specials since. If you aren’t familiar with her impressive body of work, you should know that she does these impressions of how girls talk to each other and about certain universal circumstances, and it’s effing hilarious. Take a look at the clip below to see what I'm talking about.

Comments / 0

Community Policy