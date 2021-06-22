Three Cities in Valley Region Named in Top 15 for Business Readiness

Santa Clarita, Thousand Oaks and Burbank ranked among the top 15 in a Verizon Business report that looked at the country’s most “business-ready” cities. Verizon Business compiled the report to find cities that are poised for significant growth as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Santa Clarita ranked No. 4, Thousand Oaks ranked No. 9 and Burbank No. 14 in the report that included cities from California, Arizona, Texas, Missouri and Florida.