Burbank, CA

Three Cities in Valley Region Named in Top 15 for Business Readiness

By Antonio Pequeño IV
Sfvbj.com
 17 days ago

Santa Clarita, Thousand Oaks and Burbank ranked among the top 15 in a Verizon Business report that looked at the country’s most “business-ready” cities. Verizon Business compiled the report to find cities that are poised for significant growth as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Santa Clarita ranked No. 4, Thousand Oaks ranked No. 9 and Burbank No. 14 in the report that included cities from California, Arizona, Texas, Missouri and Florida.

sfvbj.com
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse assassinated, first lady injured in attack, interim PM says

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated Wednesday in a "highly coordinated" attack on his residence, the country’s acting prime minister confirmed in a statement. The country's first lady, Martine Moïse, was injured and in critical condition. The Haitian ambassador to the U.S. told NBC News on Wednesday evening that she was flown to Florida and receiving medical attention in Miami.

