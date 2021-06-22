Miley Cyrus shares “Nothing Else Matters” video ft. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith from ‘The Metallica Blacklist’

The historic band Metallica announced that it will present a remastered version of its Black Album for the 30th anniversary, as well as a very special CD with covers by 53 artists. In that context, Miley Cyrus is one of the guests of the project to carry out the reversal of one of the band’s classic songs: Nothing Else Matters. And she does not do it alone, they accompany her Elton John, WATT, Yo Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo and Chad Smith.