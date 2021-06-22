Miley Cyrus shares “Nothing Else Matters” video ft. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith from ‘The Metallica Blacklist’
Metallica have announced an insane deluxe edition to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their classic album known as “the black album,” out September 10th. One of these packages includes “The Metallica Blacklist,” which features over fifty artists covering songs from the iconic LP. Today (22nd), Miley Cyrus has shared a video for her rendition of “Nothing Else Matters,” featuring WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, and Chad Smith.metalinsider.net