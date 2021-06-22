Cancel
Beauty & Fashion

Yes, A Bunch of Designer Styles Are on Sale for Prime Day

By Lauren Adhav
Elle
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrime Day is happening right now, so if you don't know the drill, you'll want to drop everything to shop all the incredible fashion deals before it ends tonight. They tend to sell out fast, so it's a blink-and-you'll-miss-them kind of opportunity. The same rings true with Amazon-owned Shopbop, where on-sale items disappear before you even have a chance to add to cart. Right now the best of both worlds are colliding and there are some truly luxe designer finds heavily discounted from brands like Ganni, Marc Jacobs, Vince, and more. You can take to up to 40 percent off active apparel, bags, accessories, and dresses, but since there's a lot to browse through we rounded up some of the best steals for you below.

