Before you ask, yes, I did have to look up whether the cider equivalent of a brewery was called a "cidery." Turns out, it is!. Western Cider in Missoula is getting ready to host another Drink & Draw event. You may remember they held one a few weeks back, where they teamed up with the Missoula Paddleheads to have mascot Paxton on site to do a variety of different poses for people to draw.