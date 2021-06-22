Cancel
Ingham County, MI

Holt Summer Food Program returns Wednesday

By Natalie Kerwin
WILX-TV
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Classes may be out for summer, but Holt Public Schools is making sure kids get the healthy foods they need. The mobile summer feeding program is traveling to parks across Holt to make sure kids get meals. To reach everyone in the area, the meals will be served off of a bus! Starting Wednesday the Meet Up and Eat Up campaign begins. Valhalla Park is one of three stops the bus will make. It’s the second year in a row that Holt is doing this, and they hope the turnout is at least as good as last year.

