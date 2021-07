The government’s response to the UNESCO recommendation that the Great Barrier Reef be listed as “in danger” was one of surprise and shock. The recommendation will be considered at UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee meeting next month. While the proposal calls attention to the need to address the effect of climate change and other factors which are degrading the reef, the government alleges it’s part of wider global politics. Read more: Australian government was 'blindsided' by UN recommendation to list Great Barrier Reef as in-danger....