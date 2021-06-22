Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

These are the best smart plug Prime Day deals to snap up now

By Sophie Bird
Posted by 
TechRadar
TechRadar
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prime Day deals are everywhere right now, but if you're after something genuinely useful, these smart home deals are worth snapping up. Having a smart home will not only make life easier, but it can also be a great way of soothing that anxiety of wondering if you've left something switched on, or if you remembered to turn off those pesky hair straighteners. Plus, with the best smart plugs and switches, you'll look super fancy too.

www.techradar.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TechRadar

TechRadar

10K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Lighting#Smart Tvs#Smart Devices#Smart Home Devices#Usb#Amazon Control#Kasa#Amazon Take#Amazon Echo#Gps#Amazon Deals#Cusimax#Macbooks#Nba#Nintendo Switch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
SONY
News Break
Nike
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
Related
Shoppingheatworld

Amazon Prime Day is over, but you can still shop these brilliant deals 🛒

We know heat is your go-to destination for all things celeb and gossip, but we're also pretty fabulous at saving you a tonne of cash on your online shopping. Amazon Prime Day comes once a year and gives you the chance to buy thousands of products with massive discounts. You have to be a Prime member to take advantage of the offers, but it's easy to sign up for a free 30-day trial.
ShoppingPosted by
BGR.com

Amazon’s huge Kasa smart home sale has better deals than Prime Day

It’s pretty crazy that Prime Day 2021 has been over for a week now, and yet Amazon is still offering some of the best deals we saw during the retailer’s mega-sale. Highlights include the #1 best-selling myQ smart garage door opener on sale with a deep discount (plus get a $40 credit with the Amazon Key promo), the newest Nest Thermostat on sale at its lowest price ever, a massive $704 discount on a stunning Sony 4K smart TV, a huge $80 discount on the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad for just $299, the hot new Roku Express...
RetailETOnline.com

Amazon's Best Deals on Leggings to Shop Now

Some of us are heading back to the office, but the need for our favorite work-from-home outfit is still strong and so are the post-Prime Day deals! We're still discovering deep discounts on tons of styles of leggings on Amazon. While we're not giving up on jeans entirely, we can't get enough leggings in our closets and with Amazon's Post-Prime Day Deals, shoppers can find leggings on sale for just about any occasion.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap at Walmart it might be a mistake

Nothing fills out your home theater system like a giant TV, and these 4K TV deals give you some beauties to choose from. And right now, at Walmart, you can get a massive 75-inch Hisense 4K H65 Series Smart Android TV for only $768. That’s an incredible $832 off its regular price of $1,600, or more than half off. There’s no better time to invest in the centerpiece of what will soon be the best home theater on the block. Don’t miss out on this incredible deal, for a limited time only, at Walmart.
TravelETOnline.com

Amazon Prime Day's Best Deals Still Available on Travel Gear

The pandemic is coming to an end, and it's time to get back out there! After a year of staying close to home, travel is finally getting back to normal. If you missed out on Amazon's Prime Day, don't worry, Amazon shoppers can still find travel gear on sale for just about any adventure.
ShoppingForbes

These Prime Day Book Deals Are Still Available Right Now

All products and services featured are independently selected by Forbes Vetted contributors and editors. When you make a purchase through links on this page, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Prime Day is now over and per usual, this year’s best-seller list was dominated by Instant Pots, Echo Dots...
ShoppingPeople

The Savings Aren't Over: Shop the 25 Best After-Prime Day Home Deals

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Prime Day 2021 came and went, but thankfully, it didn't take any amazing deals away with it. Avid online shoppers know that Amazon's after-Prime Day deals are when the real savings begin. Carrying on the fan-favorite tradition of Amazon Prime Week, the megastore released hundreds of markdowns on home items following the big sales event, giving Prime members yet another chance to score everything on their wishlists. If you still haven't signed up for a Prime membership, you can start a free 30-day trial now to participate in the post-Prime Day savings.
Technologyhowtogeek.com

How to Schedule a Smart Plug with Alexa

With Alexa Routines, you can schedule a smart plug to turn on and off at specific times. For example, you could have Alexa turn on your coffee maker before you get up in the morning and turn off your lights at bedtime. Do You Need Alexa to Schedule a Smart...
ShoppingAOL Corp

Missed Prime Day 2021? These 7 deals are still live

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Prime Day 2021 has come and gone, but...
ShoppingPosted by
CNN

Amazon Prime Day 2021 may be over — but these deals are still live

This article is part of CNN Underscored’s wall-to-wall coverage of Amazon Prime Day. To find all of our coverage, click here. Amazon Prime Day 2021 was a 48-hour deal extravaganza, to say the least, and while the retailer’s biggest sale event is officially over, savings on select products seem to be here to stay — at least for now. Below, we’ve rounded up all the items that still have Prime Day-level pricing in place, so even those late to the game can shop and save.
ShoppingETOnline.com

Amazon Prime Day Deals Still Available on Kitchen Appliances and Cookware

It's time to fall in love with cooking again. You might be feeling some kitchen burn-out after spending the pandemic baking banana bread, raising a sourdough starter and learning how to air-fry every item in your fridge and freezer. But in the wake of Amazon Prime Day, there are still deals to grab from Amazon's Prime Day event.
ElectronicsCNET

Prime Day deal still available: Get our best value Wi-Fi extender for $25

Is there a spot in your home where your FaceTime calls get choppy, your movies keep buffering, and the little Wi-Fi icon in the corner of your screen has most of its bars grayed out? Whether in your bedroom or by your favorite chair, Wi-Fi dead zones always seem to come up at the most inconvenient places. Yes, you could invest in a swanky mesh Wi-Fi system, but that's going to cost you upward of $170 or more -- just to start.
ShoppingNBC News

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Most-shopped products and top deals

Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we make a commission on your purchases. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Amazon Prime Day 2021...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The best Prime Day 27-inch monitor deal is still available today

It’s unfortunate that Amazon Prime Day is all over, but there’s no need to be upset, because there are plenty of Prime Day deals still available, and that includes the ongoing Walmart Deals for Day sale, not just Amazon’s. As if that wasn’t enough, Newegg, Dell, and many other retailers are still offering some incredible discounts.
ShoppingWired

Prime Day Has Ended, but These 48 Good Deals Remain

Check out all of our tips and recommended deals. After 48 full hours, Amazon Prime Day 2021 is officially over. Whew. We hope you were able to find useful discounts among the speakers, laptops, LifeStraws, and other great deals we found sifting through Amazon. If you missed out, fear not, a few deals remain. The event may be done, but many of deals we found still exist—at least for now. Below are the best remaining deals from all of our Prime Day 2021 coverage.
Shoppingimdb.com

Prime Day Deals: 8 Best Desks and Office Chairs for Any Budget

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Last-minute Prime Day shoppers have a little time left to find great deals...

Comments / 0

Community Policy