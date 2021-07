As frustrating as having to start over can be, there’s something alluring about the Roguelike genre. So-called after the 1980 dungeon-crawling game Rogue, Roguelike games have become a phenomenon of their own. There are so many Roguelike games on PS4 that it can be hard to pick out the best ones. They come in many shapes and sizes, but have one thing in common: if you die, it’s permanent.