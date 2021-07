What is it? A cuter, story-driven Monster Hunter spin-off I've always been a distant admirer of the Monster Hunter series with its gorgeous worlds and dangerous beasties, but no matter how many times I've tried to play—be it the early PSP forays or the more recent Monster Hunter World—it's never properly clicked for me. As much as I want to love the series, I've been unable to get past the five-hour mark. There are so many systems to learn and aspects to juggle that it can be overwhelming. Monster Hunter Stories 2 has changed that completely for me.