In what might be a first for the video game industry, Destiny 2 developer Bungie has put out a job listing for a "Destiny Historian." Essentially, the employee's role with the company will be to keep track of lore and coordinate with the different members of the game's team in order to maintain continuity and keep things consistent. The first Destiny released in 2014, and having one specific person on staff to keep track of the lore between the two games doesn't sound like the worst idea in the world. In fact, it wouldn't be surprising to see other developers follow suit!