Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Statesboro, GA

McCollar appointed to GMA 'Policing' committee

By Statesboro Herald
Statesboro Herald
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStatesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar was appointed recently to the Georgia Municipal Association’s Excellence in Policing committee. The committee is comprised of elected officials, city staff, public safety and mental health leaders, and community organizers. During the next three months, this committee will develop an affordable, achievable, scalable and measurable set...

www.statesboroherald.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Statesboro, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Statesboro, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayors#Gma Policing#Georgians#The Municipal Association#Lagrange Police#College Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Talk Media

Commissioner Carter Appointed to Florida League of Cities Committee

Commissioner Joy Carter was appointed to the 2021-2022 Florida League of Cities Legislative Policy Committee. Lakeland city commissioner and incoming league president, Phillip Walker, made the appointment, along with other committee chairs, vice-chairs, and members. As part of the legislative policy committee, Carter will help develop the FLC Legislative Action...
Colorado Springs, COcsbj.com

Chamber & EDC seeks nominations for board members

Nominations are open for business leaders to serve on the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC’s Board of Directors beginning Jan. 1, 2022. “We are champions for the business community, putting our region’s needs first and working to understand the priorities of our member businesses,” said Andrea Barker, vice chair of the board and 2022 board chair.
Indiana Statecity-countyobserver.com

Vanderburgh County Lawmakers Receive Summer Study Committee Appointments

STATEHOUSE (July 6, 2021) – Vanderburgh County legislators recently received appointments to serve on interim study committees. Throughout the summer and fall, Indiana state legislators serve on interim study committees where they work on policy, examine top issues, gather testimony and recommend legislation ahead of the legislative session kicking off in January.
Midland, TXMidland Reporter-Telegram

Councilman John Norman creates police advisory committee

Midland City Councilman John Norman of District 2 has created an advisory committee to work with the Midland Police Department on improving relations between the police and minority community members. The committee was created last year following an incident between police and then-21-year-old Tye Anders, Norman said in an interview...
Bemidji, MNBemidji Pioneer

Bemidji City Council to discuss police advisory committee concept

In August 2020, the council listened to testimonies and opinions from residents about what a police advisory should look like and what it's role would be. Both Police Chief Mike Mastin and the council have expressed interest in a committee to handle law enforcement matters. Last year's meeting took place...
Healthcapenews.net

Appointments Made To Bourne Health Board, Recreation Committee

The Bourne Board of Selectmen made a number of committee and board appointments this week. Those appointments included filling vacancies on the Bourne Board of Health and the Bourne Recreation Department. During a joint session of the select board and the board of health on Tuesday, July 6, members approved...
Williamsburg, VAwilliamsburgva.gov

Apply for Williamsburg Police Chief's Citizen Advisory Committee

The Williamsburg Police Department is accepting applications for those interested in becoming a member of the newly formed Citizen Advisory Committee (CAC). The CAC is a forum for police-community interaction to address public safety and related issues in order to further enhance the quality of life in our community. Five members are appointed by the Chief of Police, in consultation with the Mayor and the City Manager, to serve two-year terms, not to exceed two consecutive full terms. The committee will meet quarterly.
Pensacola, FLWEAR

Pensacola Citizens Police Advisory Committee on track to return

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- New Pensacola Police Chief Eric Randall told Channel 3 on Friday that he's all for bringing back the Citizens Police Advisory Committee. Drew Buchannan, the former chair of the last committee, said he hopes the new group would continue its mission in instilling confidence within Pensacola's Police Department.
San Leandro, CABayInsider

City of San Leandro appoints new police chief

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The city of San Leandro on Tuesday announced the appointment of its next chief of police. Abdul Pridgen was appointed by the city manager and will become police chief effective September 13, 2021. In the city's news release, they boast that Pridgen comes with 29 years...
Statesboro, GAStatesboro Herald

City to consider $1 million federal COPS grant for SPD

Statesboro City Council, when meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, may authorize the Statesboro Police Department to apply for a $1 million federal grant to partially fund hiring eight more officers. If fully awarded, the grant from the Community Oriented Policing Services, or COPS, office of the U.S. Department...
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Mayor appoints commission tasked with evaluating police chief applicants

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A commission appointed by Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar to assist in the search for the city's new Chief of Police is set to meet for the first time on Friday. According to Corporal Jimmie Quintana, the President of the Pueblo Police Union, the union as well as the public will have The post Pueblo Mayor appoints commission tasked with evaluating police chief applicants appeared first on KRDO.
New Boston, TXbowiecountynow.com

New Boston City Council Appoints Animal Control Committee

The New Boston City Council held their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 22 in a packed council chambers at City Hall. All council members were present. To open the meeting, the council heard public comments from three concerned individuals, the first being Jason Milton, owner of JTM Designs. Milton was the center of controversy at the April monthly meeting, when his mowing contract was approved with a split vote. In a special called meeting the following week the contract was revoked and awarded to a lower bid. Milton began his statement by clarifying that although he has served the city with a Litigation Hold Notice, no suit or intent to sue has been filed. A Litigation Hold Notice is a legal document instructing the recipient to preserve information and prevent deletion or destruction of any paper or electronic documentation pertaining to the situation. Milton went on to note inconsistencies in the bid proposal submitted by the winning contractor Ryan Flenniken, as well as lack of information requested.
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

In Good Company: Dr. Greg Bonewald, Rick Madrid appointed to committees

Greg Bonewald has been appointed to serve on the 2021-23 Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) Legislative Committee for a two-year term from June 1, to May 31, 2023. The TASA Legislative Committee is responsible for assisting with the development of TASA’s legislative program and advising the executive committee and staff on the direction the association should take regarding legislative issues, and presenting periodic reports on legislative issues at regional study group meetings.
Berkeley, CADavis Enterprise

UC announces new chair, committee appointments for Board of Regents

The University of California announced today the recent appointment of regent Cecilia V. Estolano to chair of the UC Board of Regents for 2021-22, effective July 1. Estolano was elected by her colleagues and will oversee her first board meeting in July. Estolano, previously the board’s vice chair, is the...
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

Breaking Down the New Dallas City Council’s First Committee Appointments

Yesterday, Mayor Eric Johnson revealed his committee appointments for the new City Council. These committees are important. They are, in many ways, where the real work happens and where oversight begins. It’s where staff presents city business as they’re working through it, where partner agencies like Dallas Area Rapid Transit and the Dallas Housing Authority give updates on their operations. It’s where council members can poke and prod and peer into the processes that drive this city. Committees are also the font of the mayor’s primary power. He alone picks the chairs. Then political insiders read between the lines. Let’s explore why these matter.
Georgia StateOn Common Ground News

Georgia Sen. Emanuel Jones appointed to Economic Impact Infrastructure Committee for COVID-19 relief funds

ATLANTA—Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed Sen. Emanuel Jones (D – Decatur) to the Georgia Jobs and Infrastructure Committee on Economic Impact, which will be responsible for receiving applications and making recommendations to the governor regarding federal coronavirus relief funds allocated to Georgia through the American Rescue Plan. State government entities, units of local government, industries, and nonprofits will be eligible to apply.
Queen Creek, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Queen Creek vice mayor Dawn Oliphant appointed to MAG economic development committee

The Maricopa Association of Governments Regional Council appointed Queen Creek Vice Mayor Dawn Oliphant to the MAG Economic Development Committee. On the committee, Oliphant will collaborate with mayors, council members and business leaders from across the region to develop opportunity-specific and action-oriented initiatives that foster and advance infrastructure, furthering economic development opportunities.

Comments / 1

Community Policy