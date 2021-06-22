McCollar appointed to GMA 'Policing' committee

The New Boston City Council held their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 22 in a packed council chambers at City Hall. All council members were present. To open the meeting, the council heard public comments from three concerned individuals, the first being Jason Milton, owner of JTM Designs. Milton was the center of controversy at the April monthly meeting, when his mowing contract was approved with a split vote. In a special called meeting the following week the contract was revoked and awarded to a lower bid. Milton began his statement by clarifying that although he has served the city with a Litigation Hold Notice, no suit or intent to sue has been filed. A Litigation Hold Notice is a legal document instructing the recipient to preserve information and prevent deletion or destruction of any paper or electronic documentation pertaining to the situation. Milton went on to note inconsistencies in the bid proposal submitted by the winning contractor Ryan Flenniken, as well as lack of information requested.