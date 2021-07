What happened at this McDonald's is bonkers. It's clear people are just looking for a reason to fight at this point. Fast food restaurant employees have been working very hard for too little money for a long time now. The very least we can do as customers is treat them with a little kindness. Lately, that seems like a simple gesture of kindness is in fact, too much to ask. What happened last Tuesday around 5 P.M. at the McDonald's on Chillicothe Road in Bainbridge Township, Ohio is a great example of this.