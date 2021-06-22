Plaza sues Cupcakin Bakery for $51,000 in unpaid rent

The Country Club Plaza has filed suit against one of its tenants for unpaid rent.

According to court documents, Plaza management alleges that Cupcakin Bakery , a children’s party space, has not paid rent since April 2020.

The lease agreement was signed between the two parties in July 2019. It was amended to expire in July 2021.

The Plaza is seeking more than $51,000 from the company and its owner, Erica Harris, to cover the unpaid rent and legal fees.

