Window Rock, AZ

Navajo Nation reports 5 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more death

The Associated Press
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported five new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

Tribal health officials said the sprawling reservation that stretches into New Mexico, Arizona and Utah has seen 30,972 known cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The known death toll now stands at 1,347.

The tribe had reported no cases and no deaths on Monday.

“We are not out of this pandemic yet, but we are making progress each day,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a statement Tuesday.

Last Friday, the Navajo Department of Health lifted the tribe’s stay-at-home order, easing restrictions to allow in-person meetings and ceremonies of 25 people or fewer and drive-thru gatherings of up to 100 vehicles.

Face masks are required by everyone on the Navajo Nation, whether or not they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

