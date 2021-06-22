Sentencing Hearings in District Court

A sentencing hearing for 46-year-old Aaron Way of Sheridan was held Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court. On October 4 of last year. Way was arrested and charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance- Marijuana. The charge was prosecuted as a felony because Way has three previous drug possession convictions. District Court Judge Fenn accepted the terms of the plea agreement that was reached with the State, and sentenced Way to 2 to 4 years in prison, suspended in lieu of two years of supervised probation. Way was also ordered to pay $725 in various court costs and attorney fees.